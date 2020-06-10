The first-round games will count toward the regular season, which was suspended in mid-March after two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” Commissioner Don Garber said in a written statement.

Knockout matches tied at the end of regulation will skip the 30-minute overtime and proceed directly to a penalty-kick tiebreaker.

The tournament champion will earn a berth in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, the international competition featuring teams from all over North and Central America and the Caribbean. The MLS event will also offer a $1.1 million prize pool.

Clubs that face restrictions on full training in their home markets will be allowed to arrive in Orlando as early as June 24. All teams must report to Orlando no later than seven days before their first match.

To avoid playing in the summer heat, games will begin at 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Most will take place in the evening.

The league will conduct a draw Thursday to determine the first-round groups. The Eastern Conference will have three groups, one consisting of six teams and two consisting of four teams each. The Western Conference will have three groups, each consisting of four teams.

For the remainder of the 2020 season, Nashville SC will compete in the Eastern Conference instead of the Western Conference.

The league will announce TV information soon, though all three national partners — ESPN, Fox Sports and Univision — are expected to show matches. ESPN will carry the final.

Abiding by an international ruling this summer, teams will be allowed five substitutions instead of three. Game-day rosters can have up to 23 players instead of the usual 18. Referees will have access to video replay.

MLS said it plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by the playoffs and MLS Cup. “The final number of matches and the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 MLS regular season will be announced in the coming weeks,” the league said.

MLS held its 1998 preseason at the Wide World of Sports complex, and hosted side events there in the days leading to the 1998 and 2019 all-star games, which took place in downtown Orlando.

