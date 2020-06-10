NASCAR had already prohibited the use of the Confederate flag on its racecars and licensed merchandise, but had allowed it for fans to display them, although it asked them to “refrain” from doing so in 2015, following the murders of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C.
Bubba Wallace, the only African American driver in NASCAR’s top-flight Cup Series, called on Monday for NASCAR to “get rid of all Confederate flags.” He is set to drive a car featuring the phrase “Black lives matter” in Wednesday night’s race.
This story will be updated.