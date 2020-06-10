At 6-foot-3, Prather did not want to be labeled a project with a good frame. He didn’t want to be a pure athlete, blessed with a perfect football body, that had to learn the rest when he got to college. So as he stacked up offers as a star at Northwest High in Germantown, Prather worked on his game, tailoring his training to the feedback he received from schools. With each season and each summer, he tried to shake loose any doubt that he was a complete player.

“Everything these schools said I needed to do, I did it,” Prather said.

His work paid off last weekend when the First Team All-Met selection committed to one of his dream schools: West Virginia. In April, he had narrowed his list down to five: Penn State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Maryland. It came down to the Mountaineers and Penn State.

“After that, I just went with my heart,” said Prather, who had 844 receiving yards as a junior, including 101 in the Jaguars’ Maryland 4A championship game appearance.

THANK YOU GOD ... 1000% COMMITTED. pic.twitter.com/X6gA2wqGWy — KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) June 6, 2020

Prather’s connect with West Virginia was somewhat tied to the fact that Neal Brown, the Mountaineers’ head coach, spent most of his early career coaching wide receivers. In their conversations, Brown could give him specific feedback and they could go deep on the position’s intricacies. To hear that from the head coach meant a lot. It made Prather feel excited to be a Mountaineer.

“When you pick a school it’s more than just a three- or four-year decision. It’s a lifetime decision,” Prather said. “Now that I’ve made it I can just focus on football. And I can’t wait to get to West Virginia.”

Other football notes

» Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes committed to Notre Dame on Saturday. The three-star 2021 cornerback chose the Irish over a final list of 15 schools that included Michigan, Clemson and Maryland.

» St. Mary’s Ryken 2021 wide receiver Dez Williams committed to Wake Forest on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 three-star helped lead the Knights to a second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro title this past fall.

» Lake Braddock quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., a rising senior, continued to move toward a decision, cutting his list from 13 schools down to five. Edwards announced on Monday he will choose between Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Florida International, Old Dominion and William & Mary.

Basketball

» Gonzaga guard Malcolm Dread committed to Richmond on Sunday. Dread, whose brother Myles plays at Penn State, is the first commit for the Spiders in their 2021 class.

» Churchill guard Jomo Goings committed to Slippery Rock this month. Goings is coming off a big winter with the Bulldogs, averaging 22 points and eight rebounds as the program put together the winningest season in its history.

