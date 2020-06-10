“For people to have something to watch on TV where they actually don’t know the outcome,” he said, “I think is going to be nice for them.”

It’s that peculiar event that puts the PGA in both a spotlight unobstructed by other sports and a glare of evaluation as it makes the hard try at sustaining sports without suspending safety. Said Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, “Every player and cadde that arrived in Fort Worth and went through a testing [for novel coronavirus, as] all of them have, they’re all negative tests.” He spoke of the “daily thermal screenings” and the “daily questionnaire” and said, “That keeps our bubble really small.”

And it’s that eccentric event wherein one of its greats, the four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, senses the need to explain why his behavior alongside caddie Ricky Elliott won’t change, stressing that the two have undergone testing and that, “My caddie’s been at my house quite a bit,” even as Koepka also endorses measures such as wiping down flagsticks.

It’s going to be weird, the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, even as it does quell golf’s 91-day idleness since the Players Championship shut down March 12 after one round, and even as it does boast a booming field with the top five players and 16 of the top 20.

They’re all back from their various lockdowns, with McIlroy “probably the most tanned my pasty Irish skin has ever been” after overabundant pool time, and Koepka saying, “I feel like a new person, honestly,” with strengthened knees. Judging by an utterance unprecedented in the world’s boundless volumes of golf interviews, the 124th-ranked Harold Varner III is clearly a force of time management.

“I installed a septic tank,” he said in his version of “What I Did In Lockdown,” before adding both, “I built a shed,” and, “I laid some sod.”

Now, they’ll all try to play in silence.

“It will be odd,” said Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 2 player. “Like more than making a long eagle putt, if somebody holes out, which it does happen here at Colonial Country Club almost every year, you can’t celebrate, you can’t just high-five your caddie or anyone else, even though you both tested [negative] or you wouldn’t be in the field. It’s going to be hard.”

He also said: “But more than that, can you imagine if somebody makes a 30-foot bomb on 18 to win the tournament? Nothing? Crickets? It’s going to be a little weird. I was joking with somebody, it would almost be better if they had like the Rickie Fowler commercial, just have speakers on every green, and if you hit a good shot just press 'Play’ and you hear something and then you move on.”

Justin Thomas, ranked fourth, wonders about “little things on the range when Jimmy [Johnson, his caddie] is throwing me balls with a 3-wood or driver where I take them and put them on the tee, I’m grabbing them, I’m getting the clubs out of my bag. So it’s just little things like that that -- you take them for granted and you just don’t think about -- that everyone is going to have to get used to.”

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth saw golf as the easiest sport for which to practice distancing but saw the oddnesses, such as, “I think what’ll be weird is when you stand on the tee boxes trying to separate yourself a bit from your competitors. Just normally when you’re on the tee box everyone is crunched up in the same area, so I think it’ll be a little bit unusual just trying to actually focus on social distancing on the tee because of the rest of the hole, it should be pretty easy.”

It’s a sporting event at which one might hear a player (in this case, Varner), say, “The needle up my nose is the craziest thing,” referring to the test, then say of the new process, “As laid-back as I am, and you know just always carefree, now I have to care to put on a great image of, ‘Hey, we’re going to do the right thing; we’re going to return to golf the right way. And hugging people and loving on people, it probably isn’t the best time right now.’”

Come Thursday morning at the first tee time — 7:50 Central, Ryan Palmer, Bryan Harman, Bill Haas — another sport will renew itself, and its people will compete live, and they’ll try to play while avoiding certain acts that long since grew into habits. It figures to be strange for all.

Said McIlroy, “I’d say for the viewing public to give players and caddies a little bit of leeway if they see something that isn’t quite right.”

Said Rahm, “I think people need to realize that some mistakes will happen, because we’re so used to a routine that it’s going to be hard to just be constantly aware of the situation we’re living in that at some point somebody is going to slip. Somebody is going to fist-bump; somebody is going to do something because it’s going to be extremely hard just to get away from our routine.”

