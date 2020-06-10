Washington Redskins Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that he will support any of his players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

The Redskins’ first-year coach opened his video news conference with a strong statement condemning the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody two weeks ago, and he emphasized he would stand by players, such as running back Adrian Peterson, who have already committed to protesting during the playing of the anthem before games.

“Black lives do matter,” Rivera said. “It doesn’t get said enough, so I’ll say it again: Black lives do matter.”

Rivera also said that the Redskins organization wants to implement real change in the fight for equality, mentioning that it will hold several town halls led by senior vice president of personnel Doug Williams and coaching intern Jennifer King, who is black and a former police officer. Owner Daniel Snyder has donated $250,000 to get the programs started, Rivera said.

