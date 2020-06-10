“Black lives do matter,” Rivera said. “It doesn’t get said enough, so I’ll say it again: Black lives do matter.”
Rivera also said that the Redskins organization wants to implement real change in the fight for equality, mentioning that it will hold several town halls led by senior vice president of personnel Doug Williams and coaching intern Jennifer King, who is black and a former police officer. Owner Daniel Snyder has donated $250,000 to get the programs started, Rivera said.
