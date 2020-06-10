“I think oftentimes the very act of making a groundbreaking statement can be so surprising and shocking, that it’s not fully appreciated until later on.”

NFL, NBA and other athletes have issued strong statements and protested after the shooting deaths of other unarmed black men by police, but the nightly protests since Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes might indicate, as Michael Jordan put it, that “this is a tipping point” in history.

“My sense is eventually Colin will be recognized for the gesture that he made and for the price that he paid for it,” Kerr said. “I’m glad that the NFL is now supporting him. I do think this feels different this time. More and more people are becoming truly aware of what the experience is for the African American community and they are realizing that we have to do something about it. As a country, we can’t just sit here and nod our heads and move on with our daily existence.”

Jordan last week said he and his Jordan Brand would commit $100 million over 10 years to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.” Kerr, the son of an educator, spoke about the need to “commit to teaching about the African American experience and not the one we all learned in high school.”

He believes there’s a need to teach “some of the awfulness” that an unvarnished look at American history would involve.

“We’ve got to be able to come to grips with that before we can do anything about it. That sort of reconciliation with the sins of our past is a crucial part of all this. … We all love our country and it’s hard to come to grips with what we’ve put the African American community through.”

