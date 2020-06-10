“I go, ‘I know this guy,’ ” Graff said. “And he goes: ‘Ned! How are you? Fred Funk.’ ”

It had been a half dozen years or so since Graff had seen his former golf coach at the University of Maryland, and after the two enjoyed a brief conversation, Graff went on his way, figuring the encounter might be one of his last reminders of the time he spent in the D.C. area.

These days, they’re all around him in his new position as general manager at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, the private club 20 miles from the course where he used to practice with the Terrapins in his only season with the team in 1988, the year before Funk left College Park to join the PGA Tour full-time.

Graff’s first day at TPC Potomac was April 6, several weeks into the novel coronavirus pandemic that put sports on hold indefinitely, leaving the former GM at Hershey (Pa.) Country Club and TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton, N.J., with an assignment unlike any in his career.

In the immediate future, Graff is overseeing measures to ensure the club is in line with guidelines for each phase of reopening. Over the longer term, he and his staff are looking to next May, when the Wells Fargo Championship temporarily moves to TPC Potomac.

“We talk specifically about what are the next phases of what we’re going to go through, with the number one priority being safety,” Graff said. “Building trust with our membership so they know when they come to the club, they know they’re in an environment that is as sanitary and clean as we can create it.

“It is a unique time to start because I’m learning our operation from a very safe, hands-off [way], coming from the hospitality industry, where you’re used to shaking everybody’s hand, to go to not even an elbow now. It’s different for all of us.”

Maryland was among the last states to ease restrictions; it allowed golf courses to reopen May 7. Members have been flocking to the club in elevated numbers since, Graff said, but are adjusting to outbreak-related protocols.

The clubhouse remains closed except for essential personnel such as Graff, who has been a fixture at the first tee each Saturday since reopening to greet mask-wearing members at the par-71 layout that until recently had hosted the D.C. area’s regular PGA Tour stop.

The region has been without a PGA Tour event for the past two years, ever since the Quicken Loans National, without a corporate sponsor, concluded play at TPC Potomac after the tournament relocated from neighboring Congressional Country Club.

But with Charlotte’s Quail Hollow, typically the site for the Wells Fargo Championship, set to host the Presidents Cup in 2021, officials with the tournament and the PGA Tour elected to come to TPC Potomac next year.

“There’s strong golf in this area,” Graff said, listing other clubs a short drive from TPC Potomac, including Congressional, Chevy Chase, Columbia, Woodmont and Bethesda, “and a strong yearning obviously for golf to come on a regular basis to the area because I think it could be very well supported.”

Even though the Wells Fargo Championship is almost a year away, a reminder of the event greets Graff each time he walks by the 18th green.

A tournament trailer sits next to the clubhouse to accommodate officials when they visit TPC Potomac to examine the property and receive updates on maintenance around the course.

Typically, tens of thousands could be expected during tournament week. It remains uncertain whether large gatherings will be permitted in Montgomery County; the PGA Tour resumes this week in Fort Worth without fans.

“If we’re allowed to have crowds, I’m sure there will be a lot more steps taken to preserve [safety],” Graff said. “Maybe a lot of volunteers wearing masks and having a lot more hand-sanitizing stations where anywhere on the golf course you have an opportunity to keep your hands clean.