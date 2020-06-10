It all led the Nationals to use their fifth straight first-round pick on a pitcher. The list includes Jackson Rutledge, selected in the first round of 2019, Mason Denaburg (2018), Seth Romero (2017) and Dane Dunning (2017). Coronavirus shortened the 2020 draft to five rounds, a shell of the usual 40, and Washington has six total picks. Clubs will then be permitted to sign undrafted players to a maximum $20,000 bonus.

Each team is allotted a bonus pool with which to sign player, and each draft slot was assigned a value by the league. The slot value of the 22nd pick is $6,647,700. If the Nationals sign Cavalli to a bonus that exceeds that value, they would have less money to spend on their other picks. If they agree to a bonus that is below the slot value, they would more money for the remaining selections. Based on rules adjusted due to the pandemic, each player will receive $100,000 of their signing bonus now before the rest is spread across the next two years.

Cavalli’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound build makes him similar to some of the Nationals’ recent selections. Rutledge is 6-8. Denaburg is 6-4. Dunning, now with the White Sox, is 6-4, and Erick Fedde, drafted by Washington in the 2014 first round, is, too. Lucas Giolito, who the Nationals picked in the 2012 first round, stands at 6-6.

The Nationals favor height. They also like height paired with velocity, and Cavalli battled fastball command issues throughout college. Scouting reports say his heat runs between the mid- to high-90s, and he is still developing a slider and change-up as secondary pitches. The first-round selection indicates the Nationals project him as a starter, so a minimum of three pitches will be critical to future success.

General Manager Mike Rizzo has never been shy about his chief philosophy: winning starts on the mound. That’s why the Nationals invested close to $96 million on their rotation last season, which ended with a World Series title. And it’s why they’ve used the draft to build an army of young arms, who’ve been employed in a number of ways.

Rutledge, 21, is already one of the organization’s prized prospects. Denaburg has been slowed by injuries, while Romero underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 following a string of disciplinary issues. Fedde has been a depth starter for three years, bouncing between the majors and minors. Giolito and Dunning were traded to the White Sox for Adam Eaton. Alex Meyer, a right-handed pitcher picked by the Nationals in the 2011 first round, was dealt to the Minnesota Twins for Denard Span.

For a decade, the Nationals have balanced a win-now approach with a longer view. That’s made it hard to maintain a strong system, since prospects are often expendable. Cavalli could fit a variety of plans. But first he’ll wait while MLB, paused for the pandemic, figures out how to restart.

There will almost certainly be no minor league season this summer. How that affects player development, and the overall viability of the minor leagues, will be discussed for years to comes. That’s the baseball world that Cavalli and those picked Wednesday are entering. It’s a complicated time to reach a dream.