Wednesday, the IOC altered that stance — slightly. Effectively, it said, “We’ll think about it.” In a conference call with reporters, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “We have fully supported the initiative of the IOC athletes’ commission to have a dialogue with their counterpart athletes from around the world to explore different ways on how Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic charter in a dignified way.”

Not included there: If you feel like kneeling, please kneel.

“It’s almost like when somebody is late to a conversation and they have a position that has completely been deemed tone-deaf and irrelevant, but since they’re so late they don’t really know that — that’s how it comes across,” Bartoletta said by phone Wednesday. “You want the Olympics to be a celebration of unity and harmony and a celebration of sport, a celebration of overcoming covid-19 and say that it can represent so much more than sport. But then you turn around and say, ‘But not that. Not what you want to say. Not what you’re talking about.’

“This is the time.”

That it is. And it should be obvious.

It is obvious, certainly in the U.S. but abroad as well, that athletes are among the most thoughtful, meaningful voices leading the discussion in these fraught times. It’s a discussion of what it means to be black, of how it feels to live in fear, of how we can best relate to and understand each other, of how tiring it is having these talks not just in this time, but for generations.

“It’s not too late,” Bartoletta said. “But I am beaten down. There’s hope, but for me as an African American female who has this low hum of anxiety about who I am in this world, it’s basically an app running in the background all the time. Although it’s running all the time, it’s not really draining your battery.

“But now it is front and center. The conversation, people checking on me, it’s every day. I appreciate it, but it’s more draining. But it is also hopeful, because people are waking up.”

Why wouldn’t the IOC want to be a part of capturing those thoughts, of using the Games to expose people from all over the planet to such honesty about experiences they might not share but should at least try to understand? Not in a year or a month or a week. But now.

Drawing attention to those feelings — raw and real — should be part of any Olympic movement’s mission. Instead, the IOC spent time this week doubling down on its Rule 50, which states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Is your palm off your forehead yet? Consider that the IOC now trails the, um, NFL on the issue of free speech, which is something like trailing a snail in the 100 meters. Consider, too, how easy it would have been not to right the wrongs of the past — which include, but aren’t limited to, stripping John Carlos and Tommie Smith of their medals for putting their fists in the air more than half a century ago — but to simply say, “Times have changed, and we will, too.”

“It has become a very good time to say, ‘You know what? I was wrong,’” Bartoletta said. “‘I could have done more, and now I’m going to actively work to change my behavior.’ And no one would have been upset with the IOC for actually evolving.”

Even the corporations to which the Olympics are beholden, from Coca-Cola to Toyota, are ahead of the people who stage the Games. In a statement Wednesday, the IOC said: “The Olympic Games are a very powerful global demonstration against racism and for inclusivity.” But apparently only on its terms. It’s essentially dictating the terms of engagement to the athletes without whom it doesn’t have a product — even as the athletes are showing they will engage however they best see fit.

Think about the result of that thinking. Think about how it affects someone such as Bartoletta, who won the Olympic long jump in 2016 and led off the gold-medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team in both London and Rio. She is 34, an elite athlete her entire adult life. She has not protested atop a medal stand as two fellow U.S. athletes — hammer thrower Gwen Berry by raising her fist and fencer Race Imboden by taking a knee — did last summer at the Pan-Am Games, though she certainly respects their right to do so. Rather, she writes.

But the IOC, by twiddling its thumbs, is pushing her further.

“I felt like I had the power of the pen, and that was a more effective way for me to voice my passions and concerns,” Bartoletta said. “But now? After just dealing with so much, I honestly feel like I’ve had it. If I wasn’t even considering it for myself before, they have absolutely made me want to stomp my feet and say, ‘This is unacceptable.’”

In the Olympic Charter, the first item under the “Fundamental Principles of Olympism” reads thusly:

“Olympism is a philosophy of life, exalting and combining in a balanced whole the qualities of body, will and mind. Blending sport with culture and education, Olympism seeks to create a way of life based on the joy of effort, the educational value of good example, social responsibility and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles.”

It would seem that “a balanced whole” that combines “the qualities of body, will and mind” would find room for free thought and free expression, especially given the gravity of the moment. It would seem that part of creating a way of life that includes social responsibility would allow for magnifying those messages.

If not, then those words upon which the Olympic “movement” is built are empty.

Now, though, is the time when meaning could be added. If the coronavirus pandemic has abated enough that the Tokyo Olympics can be held next summer, expect the athletes to be prepared. Not just in body. But in mind. And in attitude. And in action.