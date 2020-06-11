NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams in a memo sent Wednesday night that they have the option of ending their remotely conducted offseason programs for players after this week or continuing them through June 26. The league and the owners’ bargaining committee “concluded that it would be prudent not to hold in-person minicamps under the current circumstances,” Goodell wrote, as the NFL continues to implement a gradual reopening plan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Only players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitating from injuries are permitted to return to teams’ facilities at this point. The NFL has reopened teams’ facilities to coaches and other employees under strict protocols. It has distributed protocols, developed in deliberations with the NFLPA, for the players’ eventual return, but issues related to the testing and treatment of players have not been resolved yet.
“Protocols addressing testing, treatment, training camp, travel and games will be finalized and distributed in the near term,” Goodell wrote in Wednesday’s memo.
Most NFL teams are scheduled to report to their training camps July 28, under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. With the league and NFLPA focused on players making a gradual return to football activities, players could report to camps earlier for additional light work without pads. That would require the approval of the NFLPA. The preseason could be cut from four to two games per team, with only short road trips involved for visiting teams. The league previously told teams that all training camps would be held at their regular season training facilities.