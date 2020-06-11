The start date for formal resumption of play (Phase 4) will also be determined at a later date. It is expected that players need about three weeks of training camp, plus exhibition games, to be prepared for qualifying playoff rounds.

The NHL and NHLPA have already agreed on the playoff format in Phase 4 — which includes the location of the two hub cities that would house 12 teams each — though both sides still need to negotiate the details on safety and other protocols.

And while those details are still being worked out, more players will be headed back to their respective home facilities, in preparation for Phase 3, in the coming weeks. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated a couple of weeks ago that 17 percent of the league’s players were overseas.

For the Capitals, only four players are currently in the Washington, D.C. area: defenseman John Carlson, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, goaltender Braden Holtby and center Lars Eller. All skated at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Thursday. It was the first day the team opened its facility to players during the league’s return-to-play plan. Players currently living in other NHL cities are allowed to skate at other team facilities, with permission.

While the NHL allowed teams to start Phase 2 of the league’s return-to-play plan on Monday, the Capitals decided they were not ready to open the facility earlier in the week, leading to the Thursday opening. Additionally, on Friday, Northern Virginia will enter Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus recovery plan, which allows places like MedStar Capitals Iceplex to open to the public with restrictions.

The facility has been closed since mid-March.

Those around the league have continued to stay “cautiously optimistic” about the resumption of the NHL season. Washington Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan acknowledged in late May that they’ve been trying to balance the excitement of playing games versus the reality of how the sport could move forward with the virus still present.

