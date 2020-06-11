After “talking and listening to teammates and people throughout our organization,” Mahomes said that voting was one priority. “Obviously with voting coming up for our local offices and everything like that, we wanted to make sure that was on the front of our minds. We’ve talked about several things — nothing that is completely in stone — [but] voter registration was one big one that we really want to move forward with.”

AD

AD

Mathieu hopes to make voting “cool” and education and tolerance are a part of that.

“If we’re able to really impact voter registration, if we’re able to really give those people a voice and really allow those people to go into their communities and select their leaders, that’s going to be very, very important going forward I think if you want to change anything,” Mathieu said. “You’re going to have to educate people on what it is they have to do to change things. A lot of times it’s more than protesting. ...

“If we can make voting cool, if we can make that a trendy thing, then we’re really changing the future, we’re really setting these kids up for a great future, we’re really allowing these kids more access to more opportunities. The way to do that is to put people in office that are going to do that.”

AD

AD

They’re not alone there. LeBron James, other athletes and entertainers, are starting “More Than a Vote,” a group that plans to protect the voting rights of African Americans. In an interview with the New York Times, his comments echoed those of Mahomes. “Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James said. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

At the college level, Georgia Tech is leading an initiative to get the NCAA to give student-athletes the day off on Election Day and getting them registered to vote. As NASCAR’s stunning announcement that it would ban the Confederate flag among fans and others at its races showed, change is coming at many levels and taking a knee, as Colin Kaepernick and other athletes have done during the anthem, was just a start.

“It’s not about who kneels and who doesn’t kneel,” Mahomes said. “It’s about having the right to peacefully protest and to recognize that social injustices are happening and racial inequity does happen every single day. I just want the community to be somewhere where everybody, including black people, can feel like they can go into the community and be safe. Whatever way that is, whatever actions we can take to do that, it’s all about doing that as quickly as possible.”

AD

AD

Mahomes weighed his response after Floyd’s death May 25 prompted protests across the country. “I can’t watch the entire George Floyd video through and through,” Mahomes said of the 8:46 that elapsed as Floyd was dying. “I’ve watched it in parts, but it hurts me too much — to my soul — to see him and feel like I can’t do anything to help the horrible situation that happened [with Floyd]. To me, it just affected me knowing I have people in my family who have been in and out of jail and could have been put in that situation, and that’s where it took me. That could have been one of my family members, that could have been someone I cared about.”

Mahomes grew up in Texas and having a black father and white mother puts him in a unique position. “As I’ve grown older, I’ve learned about it,” Mahomes said. “Through having the black side of my family, I’ve seen how they feel about it ... and I’ve also talked to people that are on my mom’s side of the family, and I just feel like I have a great perspective for how people feel, and how the black community doesn’t feel like they get the same rights and value in some situations.”

For Mahomes, one of only three black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, Floyd’s death, couple with that of Ahmaud Arbery in February, and others led him to feel, “enough is enough.”

AD

AD

“I’m blessed to have this platform,” he said. “Why not use it? ... I know I have this platform and I know not everyone will agree with it, but I’m going to do my best to make the world a better place. This is the right moment to do it.”