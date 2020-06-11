Despite the nontraditional surroundings, it’s a big moment for the PGA Tour as it restarts its season with a tremendous group of players on hand.

Here’s what you can expect.

All times Eastern

TV/Streaming

Thursday: Noon-4 p.m., featured groups, Golf Channel; 4-7 p.m., full coverage, Golf Channel.

Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel.

Saturday/Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS.

Streaming on the PGA Tour’s subscription service begins at 7:45 a.m. Thursday-Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Groups to watch

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (8:45 a.m. Thursday, 1:55 p.m. Friday): We get another look at the newly bulked-up DeChambeau, paired with a somewhat slumping Johnson and Rose, the 2018 champion here.

Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland (8:56 a.m. Thursday, 2:06 p.m. Friday): Lefty is scuffling but has two wins here. He’s paired with the defending champion (Na) and the defending U.S. Open champion (Woodland).

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth (1:55 p.m. Thursday, 8:45 a.m. Friday): The Spring Break Boys, together at last on the course.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka (2:06 p.m. Thursday, 8:56 a.m. Friday): World Nos. 1, 2 and 3 will start off in the same group.

The Course

Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, the longest-running host of a non-major PGA Tour event played on its original site (the first tournament was held there in 1946). “Hogan’s Alley,” so named because Fort Worth resident Ben Hogan won there five times, features narrow, tree-lined fairways and numerous doglegs that limit the advantages of the tour’s biggest drivers. The toughest stretch comes early on with the “Horrible Horseshoe,” holes 3-5, the last of which being a 476-yard par 4 that’s one of the most difficult holes on the tour (there were only 34 birdies there in all of last year’s tournament).

The field

It would be easier to list the players who aren’t playing — Tiger Woods, namely — than to list the game’s titans who will show up this weekend. The top five of the Official World Golf Rankings (Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson) all are on hand along with seven of the top 10 and 17 of the top 20. It’s a major-quality field.

Players to watch

Course experience at Colonial has proven to be something of an advantage: Of the past six winners, only Adam Scott (2014) had come in having played less than three tournaments on the course. McIlroy and Thomas have never played a tournament at Colonial, Koepka has played only one (finishing second in 2018) and Johnson only two (the last in 2014). No player has won this tournament in their debut on the course since Sergio Garcia in 2001. Rahm is making his fourth appearance at Colonial and has a tie for second and a tie for fifth on his rèsumè. Texas native Jordan Spieth has plummeted to 56th in the world rankings but always seems to show up at Colonial, as his 2016 win there was bookended by ties for second in 2015 and 2017 (he tied for eighth last year). Long shots worth considering include Colonial member Ryan Palmer — who has made the cut 12 times in 16 tournaments, tied for sixth last year and is used to playing the course without fans and grandstands present (he said he shot a 64 there last Friday) — and New Zealander Danny Lee, who has never missed the cut at Colonial in seven attempts and has three top 10 finishes this season.

Season refresh

Sungjae Im was one of the hottest golfers anywhere when the season was halted, scoring his first PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic and then finishing third one week later at the Arnold Palmer. The 22-year-old South Korean has entered 14 tournaments this season and finished in the top 25 in more than half of them (eight). Im leads the FedEx Cup points standings, ahead of Thomas, McIlroy and Brendon Todd, who had a torrid autumn (finishing 1-1-4-T3 over one four-tournament stretch) before falling back a bit after the new year. At one point recently, Todd had missed 37 of 40 cuts, had lost his PGA Tour card and was considering retirement to go into the restaurant industry. Those plans are on hold, obviously. The last three tournaments played this season all were won by first-time PGA Tour winners: Viktor Hovland, Im and Tyrrell Hatton.

Moment of silence

At 8:46 a.m. local time each day, the tournament will pause for a minute of silence, the specific time chosen because it echoes the 8 minutes 46 seconds that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of George Floyd during their fatal confrontation. No player will tee off at that time, and those out on the course will be asked to “pause for reflection as a demonstration of support for the Tour’s commitment to addressing racial and social injustices,” the PGA Tour said.