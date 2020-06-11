The 11th group of the day had teed off without fans or fanfare at No. 1 at 8:40, with an 11th group starting off on the No. 10 tee at that same time, as the PGA restarted real competition after a 91-day, coronavirus-related lockdown. Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa had just driven the last shot of the group at No. 1, with the only onlookers his playing partners, Adam Hadwin and Harris English, and a smattering of maybe 75 people with jobs related to this Charles Schwab Challenge. The tee-time procession did not feature an empty space at 8:46, but an observance amid regular times at 11-minute intervals, an idea Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said had come from the tour’s “Inclusion Leadership Council.”

AD

AD

Briefly at 8:45, Monahan went to the first tee to make a brief statement to a TV camera about Floyd’s death, which has roiled the country and world with the latest display of American racism.

Upon the lists of tee times, between those players set to go off at 8:40 and those at 8:51, the PGA Tour had inserted a statement: “As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.”

“I am not claiming that we’re perfect,” Monahan said of the PGA Tour on Wednesday. “We’re on a journey. But it’s an organizational commitment.”

AD

AD

In the seconds before 8:46, two golfers and their caddies continued fine-tuning amid the putting green visible down the hill from the No. 1 tee, with two other teams at some kind of work over in the corner. Then the weather horn sounded in three staccato notes, and everyone in the sparse crowd stopped while facing in all various directions, early on another sunspot-hot day under a cloudless sky with a half-moon still hanging around as an upside-down bowl.

In keeping with the burgeoning chorus throughout sports, marquee golfers had cheered the 8:46 concept in the days leading up to the tournament.

“Being especially one of the first sports back [after the pandemic hiatus], it’s important to set the tone going forward for other sports, for just people in general,” said 30-year-old Brooks Koepka, probably the world’s best golfer with his four recent major championship and his No. 3 world ranking. “And I think it’s important to set the tone. Eight forty-six, I think it’s going to be special. It’ll be something — I don’t know that the PGA Tour has ever really done something like this, a moment of silence even during the rounds. Not while I’ve been playing.

AD

AD

Jordan Spieth, the 26-year-old Texan and three-time major winner, said, “I think it’ll be something that hopefully we can kind of stick with, however long we need to.”

And top-ranked Rory McIlroy, the 31-year-old Northern Irishman with four major titles, called it “a wonderful gesture” and said, “I would say nowadays, but any days, even going back in history, there’s never been a place in society for what has went on in the world over the past I-don’t-know-how-many-hundreds of years. The fact that it does seem to be this real will to change and have reform is amazing.”

Their generation has another voice in Harold Varner III, a rare African American tour player. Varner, a 29-year-old native North Carolinian whose has received encouragement from Michael Jordan over his career, said Tuesday that the fellow players approaching him and wondering how to help with the social cause numbered “more than I can count on my hands.” He said, “Obviously they were super-like, ‘Hey, I’m going to pay attention, I’m going to do this.’”

AD

AD

He also said, “I’m just super-fortunate to be able to say something and it matter but also be a part of the change. Everyone in this society right now is going to be a part of that.”