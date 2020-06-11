Beginning Saturday morning and continuing through the night until the sun had risen again, these teenagers from Phoenix swam a mile every hour for 24 hours. On the final leg, they swam two miles, a fitting end to what they called the Going the Extra Mile Challenge.

The swimmers wanted to push themselves and realized they could help their community, too. This event turned into a fundraiser to support water safety programs and senior care facilities across Arizona during the novel coronavirus pandemic. By the time the exhausted teenagers headed home, they had raised more than $34,000 and hope to reach their goal of $40,000 this week.

“It makes it feel more important,” 16-year-old Tal Spector said. “Instead of just being like, ‘Oh, it’s a challenge.’ It’s also a way to support. It’s almost as if we’re swimming for the community, to help them.”

Keaton Jones, a 15-year-old who qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials and broke the national age group record last year in the 200-meter backstroke, slept for about an hour on the car ride home. He then ate a Popeyes chicken sandwich before going back to sleep. He and two Swim Neptune training partners knew the overnight hours would be the hardest and this would be an arduous mental test. But even with that mind-set, Jones said Sunday afternoon, “I kind of underestimated how exhausted it would leave me.”

Joe Zemaitis, the club’s founder and head coach, has done numerous marathon swims with his brother, John, and they both participated in this 25-mile challenge. After the swimmers jumped on the idea for this event, Devin Esser texted his coach, asking how hard it would be to finish.

“So do you think I can do it?” the 17-year-old wrote.

“Yes,” Zemaitis replied, “but it will be the hardest thing you’ve ever done.”

Two weeks later, on a sunny day in Arizona, Esser began the swim with his teammates. Parents counted laps and offered support. Jones’s dad, who owns the country club with a business partner, turned the indoor lobby area into a place for rest.

Each family had a tent with air mattresses inside, but none of the teenagers slept much during the breaks that usually lasted 30 minutes. Jones took about five 15-minute naps, setting his iPad alarm for the 53-minute mark of each hour. Spector slept for maybe 15 minutes but had about an hour and a half of rest lying down. Esser sat outside in a chair between swims and didn’t sleep at all.

After each mile, the swimmers were sprayed with a vitamin C solution to prevent chlorine burn. They would rub it in and wash it off in the shower before a quick period of rest. The voice of someone shouting, “Three minutes!” would then remind them it was time to dive in again.

Each year, Zemaitis takes a group of swimmers on a two-day outing during which they swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco on the first day and under the Golden Gate Bridge on the second. Zemaitis, who began swimming at the Brookfield Swim Club in Chantilly, Va., said “what we're trying to do is create experiences.”

This training group usually swims three to four miles in their two-hour practices. Zemaitis and his athletes felt confident they were physically capable of finishing the 25 miles, and they planned to swim at an easy pace. But the mental element of fighting exhaustion made this different from anything the teenagers had ever attempted. Yet, in the days leading up to the event, the conversations among the swimmers were not about whether they would finish, but how they would do it.

They tried to get extra sleep throughout the week. Esser wrote a detailed plan for each mile, with varying sets and different strokes. After a few miles, Jones joined in on this plan, which helped give their shoulders breaks and incorporated some easier stretches with breaststroke kick on their backs.

Esser knew it would be difficult, but “everything was 20 times harder than I could have imagined,” he said.

The lone pleasant surprise was that Esser only had one moment when he thought, “I don’t want to do this anymore.” That lasted about a minute at the start of the 13th mile, when they had just felt the excitement of reaching the halfway point but knew they still had far to go.

The swimmers ate burgers after the fourth mile and chicken Alfredo after the 10th. Jones’s mom, Elizabeth, brought the dish her son insists on eating before every meet — jasmine rice with shrimp and chicken.

“We were told that the 2 a.m. swim was going to be the toughest,” Esser said, “so I figured the best way to get through a 2 a.m. swim is to know that I can have tacos after the 2 a.m. swim.”

So Esser’s dad had tacos ready for his son when he finished the 17th mile. Those nighttime swims, when tiredness overwhelmed their bodies, were the toughest.

Around that same time, “I kind of went emotionally blank,” Spector said. “I didn't really feel anything. It wasn't like I was getting tired of it. I just sort of went numb.”

They had hardly slept. Pain pulsed through their shoulders. Their throats and skin burned from the chlorine and the sun. Before the final leg, a local news station interviewed the swimmers, and “it was so difficult to pretend like we were okay,” Esser said.

Jones, the fastest finisher, swam a total of 8 hours 33 minutes. The extra mile at the end, and the overnight nature of the event, was meant to honor the front-line workers who have exhausted themselves through the past few months.

“When I finished, it was a sense of being proud of myself,” Esser said, “because I told myself that I was going to do this."

They wanted the challenge to help bring the community together. Jones’s mom, his 12-year-old sister and a Swim Neptune coach swam as a relay. Twenty-four swimmers from the club, many of whom the trio of high-schoolers hadn’t seen in months, formed a second relay.

These high-schoolers felt lucky they could continue swimming through the pandemic because they had access to this private pool. But like their peers across the country, they don’t know when they will return to competition. Jones thought he would be preparing for the Olympic trials this summer. Esser felt ready to finally reach the junior nationals cut that he had narrowly missed multiple times.

But the swimmers wanted to assist those whose lives have been affected in far more significant ways. As teenagers asking how they could help, they found an answer through their sport — and an attention-grabbing, sleep-depriving commitment to keep swimming.

“Even though it did get kind of miserable,” Spector said, “I never thought about stopping.”

