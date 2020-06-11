This year’s draft was reconfigured by the pandemic, with five rounds replacing the usual 40. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, teams will be able to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players to a maximum $20,000 bonus. Drafted players will immediately receive $100,000 of their signing bonuses and have the rest spread across the next two years.

Because the virus cut the spring season down, many clubs have favored college players over high school prospects. When the San Diego Padres selected Robert Hassell on Wednesday with the eighth overall pick, it was the latest the first high school player to be chosen had ever gone in a draft. Fourteen picks later, the Nationals selected Cade Cavalli, a 6-foot-4 righty out of the University of Oklahoma. Then they kept to that approach by taking Henry.

“Obviously, college players are sometimes two and a half, three years older than the high school players, so you’ve had two or three summer seasons to see them play,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said on Wednesday. “So you have a better comfort level, you have more history with the college player than the high school players. And let’s not forget, the high school players in the upper portion of the United States played barely at all, if at all.”

The Nationals have long keyed on college players. Their top four picks last June — pitchers Jackson Rutledge, Matt Cronin and Tyler Dyson, and infielder Drew Mendoza — were all Division I or junior college products. Since 2009, when Rizzo took over as general manager, they’ve selected a college player with 11 of their 15 first-round picks.

So Henry fits a pattern that’s been sharpened by these circumstances. Since Henry is a draft-eligible sophomore and can return to school, he could demand higher than his slot value of $1,307,000. The Nationals were allotted $6,647,700 by MLB to sign their six draft picks. If they do sign Henry to a higher bonus than his slot value, they would have to go below slot value with at least one of their remaining selections. That could then lead to the selections of college seniors, who are out of eligibility and more likely to sign below slot value.

Henry dealt with lingering elbow soreness as a freshman at LSU. But reports indicate that he shortened delivery before this year, and feels that alleviate the issues that slowed him in 2019.

