“I did not know rules were being broken,” Luhnow’s statement read. “As the commissioner set out in his statement, I did not personally direct, oversee or engage in any misconduct: The sign-stealing initiative was not planned or directed by baseball management; the trash-can banging was driven and executed by players, and the video decoding of signs originated and was executed by lower-level employees working with the bench coach. I am deeply upset that I wasn’t informed of any misconduct because I would have stopped it.”

Cora, who lost his job as manager of the Boston Red Sox and also was suspended for one season because of his role in the Astros’ scheme, now is firing back, saying the plot to steal signs was a teamwide affair.

“There has been a narrative out there of what happened. … I have read many things that are true and many others that are not,” he told ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “Out of this whole process, if there is one thing that I completely reject and disagree with is people within the Astros’ organization singling me out, particularly Jeff Luhnow, as if I were the sole mastermind. The commissioner’s report sort of explained, in its own way, what happened. But the [Astros players] have spoken up and refuted any allegations that I was solely responsible.”

The MLB investigation described the sign-stealing scheme as “player-driven” but only mentioned one player by name: designated hitter Carlos Beltran.

“If there is one thing I am absolutely sure of, it is that it was not a two-man show,” Cora told Rivera. “We all did it. And let me be very clear that I am not denying my responsibility, because we were all responsible.”

Even though MLB found that former Astros manager A.J. Hinch “neither devised the banging scheme nor participated” in it and disapproved of the plot, the league also suspended him for a season over his failure to stop it. In February, Hinch took responsibility, saying “we did it to ourselves” while adding that it was a “fair question” to wonder whether the Astros’ 2017 World Series title was tainted because of the sign-stealing scheme.

Cora echoed Hinch’s thoughts.

“Out of respect for the investigation, I decided to stay out of the spotlight. Talking about it wasn’t going to change anything,” he said. “I deserve my suspension and I’m paying the price for my actions. And I am not proud of what happened. We made a mistake as a group, the entire [Astros] team. What happened was something that, if you ask anyone involved, no one is proud of it. We’re all at fault. Everybody. We’re all responsible. Everyone who was part of the team from around mid-May until the end of the season, we are all responsible.”

