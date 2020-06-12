A normal-days introduction of Mickelson might include his five major titles, his two titles here at the Colonial (2000, 2008), maybe his birthplace or hometown (San Diego). Considerable cheers would have followed. “For sure,” said John Langston, the Colonial club member who introduced Mickelson on Friday. So upon hearing the name, Langston might have heard an imaginary roar in his aural memory bank.

“No, no,” he said. “Not really. No. Yeah, because I’m really only announcing to these guys” — to the players themselves, to their caddies. He’s there just to keep the order orderly.

“I keep hearing the word ‘weird,’ is all, from everyone,” said Scott Fitzgerald, a club member in his 14th year introducing players and in his first year introducing players to almost no one, as the starter from noon on Friday on the 10th tee, the other of the two origins for players’ rounds. “I mean, we’re glad to have golf back. It’s just, it’s different.”

That’s one vein in the tangle of feelings here, but here’s another: “It’s a privilege to be able to come do this every year. That’s one of the biggest things I was thinking today was, just, one of the first sports coming back, a privilege and an honor to come out here and do this. I think that’s probably going to be one of the things I remember the most, because there are so many people who want to be here who can’t.”

To alight at golf tournaments here and there and everywhere is to grow familiar with starters who might inject a trace of gravitas into their voices while introducing certain names. A starter might get a tad emotional this weekend announcing the guy who led through Friday, Harold Varner III, the 29-year-old African American from North Carolina with the best 36-hole total (129) of his 129 professional tournaments thus far. But at a golf tournament without spectators other than a smattering of TV workers, volunteers, police officers and others, the rare art of starting grows spare.

When Fitzgerald announced Friday in his measured, reassuring voice, “Next on the tee, Shane Lowry,” he in fact introduced the most recent major winner, from that major so very long ago, the Open Championship last July. But he kept it to those six words just to keep things moving quietly.

“First on the tee, Kevin Na,” Langston said at 1:06 p.m. Friday, the PGA Tour having recommended deleting the details, such as that Na reigns as defending champion here.

“Next on the tee, Gary Woodland,” Langston said, leaving out the part about reigning U.S. Open champion from Pebble Beach and simpler days.

Woodland whacked his tee shot. Mickelson set his tee down.

“And Phil Mickelson,” Langston said to no sound at all.

At one point on No. 10, Fitzgerald clapped his hand to his thigh for one player. “I want to do that for everyone,” he said. “But it’s like, I caught myself, I was clapping. I want to clap for all of them. I wish everybody was cheering. It’s just like everyone’s real somber. It’s like they don’t know they can clap. You know what I mean? We can’t take pictures, we can’t ask for autographs. We’re supposed to treat (the players) professionally. So it’s kind of like, ‘Are we supposed to clap? Are we not supposed to clap?’ It’s kind of like we’re holding back, kind of.”

“It’s not a show” at this point, Langston said, even as the weekend will bring “a bit of a show” when TV coverage of the closing four groups will allow for the return of the customary plaid jackets of club members. But through Thursday and Friday, when the PGA Tour handled introductions in mornings and club members took over later on, Fitzgerald steadily held his clipboard and wore his light-blue mask that just about matched his light-blue dress shirt. He waited with the few others through another oddity: players on No. 10 who waited for players over on No. 1 to hit tee shots so that the thwack from over there, audible in the newfound hush, didn’t distract them over here.

He did his unfettered job and pronounced the names professionally, even mastering with aplomb the name of Christiaan Bezuidenhout. He handed scorecards to players as they arrived and taught himself the new body language of restraint from shaking hands. “I’ll tell you what’s weird: We can’t shake hands,” he said. “You know, we introduce ourselves (normally). We introduce everyone who’s in the group. There’s usually the standard-bearer (carrying the sign with the scores). There’s usually the honorary person who walks. So part of your job is to introduce everybody, to shake hands with them, to be the first person to kind of welcome them to Colonial. And so that’s missing. It’s more sterile. So everyone is kind of like, ‘What do we do?’ I think that’s really missing this year. . . . Especially like, some golfer’s never played here. You welcome them to the tournament. You can tell they’re really appreciative."

This uncharted ground fills with gratefulness (that a sport is back) and wistfulness (that it’s weird), epitomized when Langston said, “We’ve got such a great field this year; I can’t even imagine what the crowd would have been like if we had been able to have fans.” It would have been loud on Friday afternoon because, Langston said, “Colonial is certainly a golf event for sure, but in Fort Worth this is a yearly social event, for sure. And there’s always a ton of people up around the tee whenever there’s a big name.”

Then, too: “The players are more relaxed,” Fitzgerald said. “I can tell. They’ll be, you know, giving it to each other, or talking about betting. It’s more like it’s more a practice round. Does that make sense? It’s not — it’s not as intense. So I don’t know if that’s going to help the players play better or not. Some, I think, feed on that adrenaline and some are maybe more relaxed, so a relaxed environment might help,” a concept that, in coronavirus-era sport, might just become a theme.

