It was the sort of claim you’d expect a front office to make: We scouted the same way, went for the best fit, followed our plan, a plan to improve our system, and get good character guys, and so on. Those platitudes felt normal, too.

But Kline’s point — that the Nationals kept to a tried approach— is backed by five of their six selections. They chose right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli (first round, 22nd overall pick), right-handed pitcher Cole Henry (second, 55), shortstop Sammy Infante (compensation round, 71), right-handed pitcher Holden Powell (third, 94), catcher Brady Lindsly (fourth, 123) and left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker (fifth, 153). Lindsly, a four-year player out of Oklahoma, is the outlier, though seemed to be a cost-effective pick that could allow the Nationals to offer more money to the other five players.

And those other five players were right in Washington’s wheelhouse.

“It’s not a different approach,” Kline said of navigating a five-round draft, down from the usual 40, followed by a free agency period that begins Sunday at 9 a.m. “And the reason I say that is we saw so many players. We had so much inventory, so many looks at these kids, even with the limited time, because we got such an early start.”

The novel coronavirus made this a very tricky spring for scouts. Cavalli made just four starts for Oklahoma before the rest of the year was canceled. Henry made four for LSU, while Powell, a closer, made eight appearances UCLA. Mitchell was picked out of San Jacinto North, a junior college, and did not pitch in the shortened schedule. Infante, an 18-year-old out of Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Florida, had his senior season cut after a handful of games.

So the Nationals relied on familiarity and well-worn tendencies. With Cavalli and Henry, they stuck to taking tall right-handers with power fastballs. With the Oklahoma players, they felt confident because Jimmy Gonzales, their top Midwest scout, goes way back with Skip Johnson, the Sooners’ coach. With Powell, they see a prototype reliever who could rise quickly through their system. With Mitchell, they saw improvements after scouting him in 2019 — Jackson Rutledge, last year’s first-round pick, also attended San Jacinto — and like his funky and deceptive delivery.

And while Infante may seem like a reach, as the club’s only high school selection, he too fits a Nationals habit. Kline repeated that Infante has a chance to stay at shortstop. Eddie Longosz, Washington’s scouting director, praised the teenager’s athleticism and raw power at the plate. It all felt like a bit of foreshadowing.

“He does have the versatility because of the athleticism and his actions to play third base, second base, and he can throw,” Kline said. “So the kid has options.”

General Manager Mike Rizzo prefers natural shortstops, saying they have the easiest time transitioning to other spots. The organization has often used that to experiment and use those players as puzzle pieces. Take Trea Turner, the current franchise shortstop, who arrived from the San Diego Padres at 21 and later played second base and center field as needed. Anthony Rendon, drafted out of Rice as a third baseman in 2011, mostly played second as a rookie. Whenever baseball returns, Carter Kieboom, 21 and drafted as a shortstop, will have a chance to replace Rendon as the Nationals’ everyday third baseman.

Then there’s Luis Garcia, 19 and one of the team’s top prospects, a lifelong shortstop who has recently worked at second and third. Even Michael A. Taylor, the club’s best defensive outfielder, was drafted by Washington as a shortstop in 2009. That doesn’t mean Infante’s future is away from his preferred position. It just means that, given his versatility and age, he could fit in a number of ways.

“I’ve played a good amount of time in every position,” Infante said Thursday. “I played a lot of shortstop growing up, and once I really got to that competitive level in high school, when I was playing next to draft picks like myself, I had to take a back seat. I played some second, I played some third.”

Now the Nationals will wipe their big board clean and start again. Teams can soon sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players for a maximum $20,000. Washington will be aggressive, Rizzo says, and could capitalize on how much uncertainty surrounds the sport. While there will likely be no minor league season this summer, the immediate plans for college baseball, in the fall and next spring, remain up in the air.

Everyone’s had to adjust to a reworked format. But first the Nationals stuck to what they know.

