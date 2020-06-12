“Just kind of getting on the first tee and having your name called and not having anyone around to say anything,” Jhonattan Vegas told socially distanced reporters, “it felt like, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’”

What’s going on in Fort Worth is what will go on for the foreseeable future across American sports: competition at the highest level — with something missing. The novel coronavirus pandemic has stopped sports in their tracks. As they return — slowly, at their own pace — it fundamentally will change the feelings around them.

Thursdays on the PGA Tour aren’t exactly electric affairs in normal times, so the difference between what happened at Colonial Country Club and what might happen in any other week wasn’t as stark as the difference between, say, Staples Center in Los Angeles during the seventh game of a playoff series and an empty gym at Disney World, where the Lakers could be among the teams contending for the NBA championship this summer and fall.

Still, even the dull murmur of a golf gallery brings something to a first round. When Justin Thomas stuffed his approach in close at the par-5 first, he waved to his left, then to his right, mocking the circumstances of a kick-in birdie with no one there to acknowledge it. Nothing you can do about the environment, so might as well embrace it.

But that’s nothing like the difference that will be felt Sunday, when the final group will tee off with a tournament in the balance for a television audience only. Will there be the same buzz? Can tension build on an empty golf course? When a tree falls in the woods and no one’s around, does it make a sound?

That’s what’s hard to figure right now as we’re just easing back into sports. Anyone knows that Nationals Park on a Tuesday night in August against the Miami Marlins doesn’t feel like Nationals Park on an October evening with a postseason series in the balance. It’s because of the stakes, for sure. But it’s also because of the crowd — the size of it, the attitude of it, whiling away a summer evening vs. locked in on every pitch. The difference is palpable, and it matters to the players.

By coincidence, I have experience covering actual events in empty arenas. In 2012, a violent storm (to that point, I had never heard of a derecho) ripped through the Washington area between the second and third rounds of the AT&T National, Tiger Woods’s old tournament staged out at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda. The damage to the course was so extensive — trees everywhere — that not only was the third round postponed by six hours, but fans were prevented from entering at all.

“Eerie, peaceful, but just not any fun,” PGA Tour veteran Jim Furyk said at the time.

In 2015, following widespread rioting that wounded Baltimore in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray — an African American man who died of injuries suffered during an arrest by police — the Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox. The club did not want to take police resources away from the streets to secure Camden Yards, so fans weren’t permitted to an afternoon game.

“Like a ghost town,” then-Orioles closer Zack Britton said that day, “but you’re playing baseball.”

What we could have going forward are eerie, peaceful ghost towns — with championship trophies in the balance.

I’m longing for sports to return, as long as they can do so safely for all involved — competitors and caddies, officials and workers, they all count the same. I can tell how deprived I feel after three months with no games to wonder about — who will be the hero? — because I turned on the golf Thursday an hour before the coverage started and basically tapped my fingers until it did. The next six hours were pure bliss.

But what will it feel like when the key shots are struck on the back nine Sunday? Take the most memorable shots of Tiger Woods’s career — maybe the chip-in from behind the 16th green at the Masters in 2005 or the putt on the 72nd hole of the U.S. Open in 2008. They’re worth watching again and again not only because of what they meant — pivotal moments en route to victory — but also because of the roar that punctuated them and the faces of people who were there to witness them.

Take all that away, and the athletic feats are just as remarkable. But the moment surely suffers.

Golfers are aware of that not only this week at Colonial but as it pertains to the Ryder Cup, scheduled for September in Wisconsin. It is, without question, the sport’s most raucous event. Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the world, has said if there can be no fans, there should be no Ryder Cup. Jon Rahm, the Spaniard ranked second, agrees.

“If the Ryder Cup doesn’t have spectators or [has] limited spectators, they shouldn’t do it,” Rahm said before this week’s tournament. “There’s no point.”

That feels right. But what of a Stanley Cup hoisted aloft by a captain and skated around in front of — whom? What of the Larry O’Brien Trophy kissed by the NBA champs? Would they bother with confetti?

