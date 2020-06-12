The move is the latest step taken by the league amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
A week earlier, the NFL released a video in which Goodell said the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier” and now will “encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.” On Thursday, the league announced it was expanding its social justice initiatives by pledging $250 million over 10 years to programs that address racial injustice.
“This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed,” Goodell wrote in Friday’s memo. “It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”