“The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere,” the announcement stated.
The league declared its unity with the players in conjunction with a statement from players on all 20 clubs on Friday.
“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed,” the players’ statement said. “This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”
Scores of EPL players posted excerpts from that statement on Twitter, shining a spotlight on the league’s attempt to bring awareness to racial injustice.
Before a training session earlier this month, Liverpool players knelt around the midfield circle in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The entire squad knelt in Anfield's centre circle ahead of today's training session in a powerful show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020
Unity is strength: https://t.co/2BN18U4jIY pic.twitter.com/oVE5RgNMmh
Other clubs displayed their own forms of solidarity.
Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93— Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020
#UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/G79rrXcx3a— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 2, 2020
Together, we are stronger.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3YJpekXJsd— Wolves (@Wolves) June 2, 2020
Ahead of their friendly against Brentford this week, Arsenal also took a knee in support of the movement. Players wore shirts with phrases such as “Back Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” “My skin is not a crime,” “I’m not black but I stand with you” and “Silence is violence.”
Earlier today at Emirates Stadium, our squad and staff wore Black Lives Matter shirts, before the players and Mikel Arteta took the knee on the pitch ahead of kick-off. pic.twitter.com/ymj0QetBwE— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 10, 2020
Before Friday’s Coppa Italia semifinal second-leg match between Juventus and AC Milan, both clubs sported pregame shirts with anti-racism messages. Juventus wore ones that said “No racism” on the back while AC Milan sported shirts adorned with “Black Lives Matter” on the front.
The EPL schedule starts again Wednesday without fans, with matches between Manchester City and Arsenal and Aston Villa and Sheffield United. Those games will mark the league’s first since Leicester City topped Aston Villa, 4-0, on March 9.
