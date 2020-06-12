When the English Premier League resumes play Wednesday after a three-month hiatus, fans will notice a new look to the players’ uniforms.

For the first 12 matches of the league’s slated restart, players will replace their last names on the backs of their jerseys with ‘Black Lives Matter,’ the league announced Friday. Shirts will also feature a Black Lives Matter logo for the rest of the season, along with a badge paying tribute to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service for its work during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league added that it will support players who take a knee before or during matches.

“The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere,” the announcement stated.

The league declared its unity with the players in conjunction with a statement from players on all 20 clubs on Friday.

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed,” the players’ statement said. “This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

Scores of EPL players posted excerpts from that statement on Twitter, shining a spotlight on the league’s attempt to bring awareness to racial injustice.

Before a training session earlier this month, Liverpool players knelt around the midfield circle in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other clubs displayed their own forms of solidarity.

Ahead of their friendly against Brentford this week, Arsenal also took a knee in support of the movement. Players wore shirts with phrases such as “Back Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” “My skin is not a crime,” “I’m not black but I stand with you” and “Silence is violence.”

Before Friday’s Coppa Italia semifinal second-leg match between Juventus and AC Milan, both clubs sported pregame shirts with anti-racism messages. Juventus wore ones that said “No racism” on the back while AC Milan sported shirts adorned with “Black Lives Matter” on the front.

The EPL schedule starts again Wednesday without fans, with matches between Manchester City and Arsenal and Aston Villa and Sheffield United. Those games will mark the league’s first since Leicester City topped Aston Villa, 4-0, on March 9.

