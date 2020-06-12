It was in that moment that everyone on the meeting realized Allen, who had his phone mounted on his dashboard, would be holding his news conference while driving through his neighborhood. And in this new, crazy world where everything has been turned upside down, it seemed a perfectly normal thing to do.

“Jon is big on structure and maximizing his time,” Sean DeBarbieri the Redskins’ director of communications who helped set up the call later explained. “I think for him it was: ‘Let’s knock this out while I get other things done.”

AD

AD

The Redskins were supposed to be finishing their offseason workouts this week, which means press gatherings like the one Allen had last month would have taken place on the practice field or the locker room at the team’s Ashburn, Va. facility. But the pandemic forced the NFL to move its offseason programs online, and traditional media interactions were replaced with video conference calls.

While the Zooms are a poor substitute for the insights gained through in-person interviews, they have brought a surprising intimacy, briefly lifting the curtain between reporters and the athletes they cover, allowing a rare peek inside their daily lives — like Allen in his SUV. Each glimpse seems to reveal something about the person that an interview at the facility wouldn’t have shown.

The seat behind Allen was cluttered. His dry cleaning dangled over the headrest. He said he had just finished that day’s meetings with coaches and was on his way to play golf, one of his few refuges during the pandemic.

AD

AD

Not long after Allen finished his news conference, safety Landon Collins appeared on reporters’ computers for his own scheduled media session. Like Allen, he too was in a car, though his trip seemed more spontaneous, as if he had been caught between destinations and didn’t have time to get to a more sedentary setting. The vibe, too, was much different. Unlike Allen, whose SUV seemed perfectly suited for a 6-foot-3, 300-pound man who evokes sturdy and dependable, Collins is a flashier man who grew up in New Orleans, often wears silk scarves around his forehead and drives $200,000 sports cars.

He was clearly in one of those cars, one with a red interior and luxurious seats. He had propped his phone on the passenger seat and he glanced toward it often while casually holding onto the wheel with his left hand. It created a sense that the interview dynamic had changed — instead of reporters firing questions for him to answer in a scrum, it felt more like Collins was taking the media along for a joyride.

“What you are getting is this wonderful opportunity, especially close up, in terms of really being able to study [someone] visually,” says Gerry Matalon, an Emmy-winning sports media consultant, who has worked with many of ESPN’s top reporters and currently advises NFL teams on their video presentation. “You are getting a deeper slice of a person in how they express themselves, which is amazing to know. It’s a tell.”

The Redskins’ new coach, Ron Rivera, did several Zooms around the NFL draft while his family was still moving into its house in Great Falls. At various times he has been seen in what appears to be a family room, in a home office and even briefly in the kitchen. Recently, he did an interview with NBC Sports while riding in the family car, a dog cage in the rear, and when he turned his head a certain way the cage made it seem as if Rivera was riding shotgun in a police cruiser.

AD

AD

Rookie left tackle Saahdiq Charles’s playful personality came out in a video news conference he conducted while sitting on a front porch. Fellow rookie offensive lineman Keith Ismael’s devotion to family became clear when he gave a news conference at his grandmother’s house while on his way to the Dallas facility where he has been training. The team’s new defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, whose sideline expression over the years has been something of a perpetual scowl, seemed instantly softer and more scholarly as he answered questions while sitting before a bookshelf in his home study.

“It’s the setting,” Matalon explains. “They are in their place and we are more comfortable in life when we are in our place because our place is familiar, our place gives us a sense of safety. When you go in the press room, for these guys it’s target practice. It’s not their safe place. So you are getting people in a better version of themselves in regards to their homes. It’s normal behavior.”

April’s NFL draft offered a fascinating passage into the homes of the league’s general managers and coaches, showing us their basements, their man caves and even Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s spacious modernist living room with stunning views of Camelback Mountain. Through the draft we learned that New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick has a kitchen table that looks like a brown checkerboard, and that when he gets up from this table, his curious husky puppy sometimes takes his chair.

If the draft’s settings were contrived, with the likes of Kingsbury and Belichick knowing exactly where they would be on camera after each team’s IT staff installed cameras inside their coaches’ and general managers’ homes several days before, the Redskins’ video conferences have been more organic. That includes the time running back Adrian Peterson — after carefully positioning his phone to show him beside an ornate fireplace — left the phone sitting sideways, making him look as if was hanging from the wall before a team official gently asked: “Adrian, could you flip your phone a little bit?”

AD

AD

“You’re now getting the person behind the professional and that’s what we crave,” Matalon says. “When I’m coaching guys on social media we love seeing these guys as relatable. We love seeing Belichick at his kitchen table. … I didn’t even know he had a table or a dog! It makes him relatable because on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays he’s not relatable, so we love that."

Ultimately, video conference calls are an insufficient replacement for the information-gathering and conversations with players reporters are able to conduct in locker rooms, Matalon agreed. In-person interactions are often best, whether inside a company’s office suite or on the sideline after football practice. But Matalon also believes the Zoom news conferences have been a welcome addition during difficult times, and it remains possible that by slightly cracking a door into athletes’ lives, they could invite a familiarity that will gently creep into future conversations between reporters and players.

“Small things tell big things about people,” Matalon said.

AD