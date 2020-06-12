Williams, now the Redskins’ senior vice president of player development, did more than just show up in San Diego for Super Bowl XXII in January 1988. He threw four touchdown passes and had a then-Super Bowl record 340 yards through the air to earn MVP honors in Washington’s 42-10 rout of the Denver Broncos.

The performance resonated for Packer, who was 13 at the time. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Fla., he had been a Williams fan since the player’s years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who in 1978 became the first NFL team to draft a black quarterback in the first round when they chose Williams.

“It can’t be overstated the impact that Doug had on fans young and old, especially fans in the black community,” Packer, who will co-produce the biopic with James Lopez, wrote in an email. “Doug was a personal hero and inspiration. I saw someone who looked like me competing and winning at the highest level. His Super Bowl win in Washington was felt in the Tampa Bay community. We all felt like we won that Super Bowl.”

Williams, who grew up in Zachary, La., had a standout college career at Grambling, where he led the nation in touchdown passes with 38 and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1977. The following spring, the Buccaneers drafted him 17th overall. Despite facing death threats and being the target of racial slurs, Williams led the Buccaneers to the playoffs in three of his first five seasons, including the NFC championship game after the 1979 season.

Following a contract dispute in 1983, Williams spent two seasons in the USFL before joining the Redskins as a backup in 1986. After he replaced an ineffective Jay Schroeder and led Washington to a win in the 1987 regular season finale, Joe Gibbs named him the starter for the playoffs. In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, he faced all sorts of questions about being a black quarterback.

“I knew it was history-making,” Williams told The Post in 2018. “But for me, I couldn’t look at it that way. Everybody else was making a big deal out of it, but I had to look at it as, ‘What is best for the Washington Redskins?’ ”

After several coaching jobs, including two stints as the coach at Grambling, and seven years in the Buccaneers’ front office, Williams joined the Redskins’ front office in 2014. His career was chronicled in NFL Network’s “A Football Life” documentary series in 2018. During an interview with ESPN 630′s “The Carol Maloney Show” on Friday, Williams said he had talked to several people about turning his life story into a movie over the past decade, but he was waiting for the right fit.

“My kids, my grandkids, my grandkids’s grandkids will get a chance to know that their granddaddy, great-granddaddy, what have you, did something significant in America,” Williams told Maloney. “I think that’s important for all of us African Americans as a whole.”

Packer, who met Williams when the quarterback was inducted to the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in 2015, is perhaps best known for his comedy hits “Girls Trip” and “Night School.” His filmography includes more serious projects, too, including a 2016 remake of the “Roots” miniseries for History Channel and “Blackballed,” a recently released documentary series about the Los Angeles Clippers’ reaction to an audio recording of then-team owner Donald Sterling’s racist remarks that emerged during a 2014 playoff series.

A release date for the Williams biopic has not been announced, but Packer said the project is in development and Williams will be consulted throughout the creative process. During an interview last year, the 64-year-old was asked what actor he would like to see play him in a movie.

“I think anyone would say Denzel Washington, but I look at it a little different,” Williams told Redskins.com. “The movie ‘Any Given Sunday,’ I think Jamie Foxx did one of the greatest jobs that’s ever been done imitating an NFL football player. I would want somebody that had that kind of characteristic that could emulate myself. Jamie’s not as big as I am, and I don’t know whether that makes a difference … but I would have to pick him. I’m sure there’s some other guys out there that could do a good job.”

