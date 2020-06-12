The proposal, first reported by ESPN, outlines a controlled environment similar to the NBA’s plans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, with limited contact outside the “bubble.” Players, coaches and staff members would be tested for the novel coronavirus upon arrival and regularly throughout the season. There are opt-out options for players uncomfortable with playing while the country is in the midst of a pandemic. Those with high-risk medical conditions can decide not to play and still receive a full salary. Players without a medical excuse can still choose not to play without risk of punishment, though they would not receive a salary.
The opt-outs seem to address reported concerns from NBA players who may be hesitant to return under the current conditions.
The WNBA and Terri Jackson, executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The proposal also addresses living conditions. Players would stay in multiroom villas, and children are allowed with one caretaker. Players with five years of experience would be permitted a plus-one to stay for the season — a spouse or significant other. Every player would be included in the plus-one provision once teams reach the semifinals of the playoffs.
A 36-game regular season was originally slated to start May 15. That schedule had included a break from late July to early August to allow players to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021.
The IMG facilities include four basketball courts and a Performance & Sports Science Center.
