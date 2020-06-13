“The positive result was received during a round of mandatory club testing held earlier this week in preparation for a return to full team training,” United said in a written statement. “In response to the positive test, D.C. United medical staff [has] been working directly with local health specialists to treat the player, who is observing appropriate isolation protocols.”
The team has been conducting small-group practices at Audi Field for the past week. Under MLS guidelines, players maintain physical distancing throughout the session and do not use any of the team’s indoor facilities.
United is awaiting clearance from the league and local health officials to begin full training, which would involve physical contact.
The infected individual, the team said, was not among about a dozen players who participated with families, staff and fans in an event last Sunday at Audi Field. About 50 people helped paint “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” on the playing surface in support of protests stemming from George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month.
United’s announcement comes three days after MLS unveiled details of a 26-team tournament next month in greater Orlando. All players and staff, totaling more than 1,200 league-wide, will reside at a Disney resort for up to six weeks and practice and play matches at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
As part of the announcement, MLS posted a detailed list of health, safety and medical protocols.
Two MLS players have previously tested positive: Philadelphia’s Kacper Przybylko in April and an unidentified FC Dallas member early this month.
This story will be updated.
Read more on soccer: