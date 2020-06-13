Morant, 20, was the second overall pick in the NBA draft after spending two years at Murray State, where he became the first player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a season.
“As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred,” the letter read.
“Given recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s necessary to act now. We can’t change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism.”
Former Murray State point guard and current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has weighed in on the Confederate statue in the downtown courtsquare of Murray, Ky. pic.twitter.com/77oaSfmcmq— Edward Alan Marlowe (@dreamarlowe85) June 13, 2020
The move comes amid protests following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, and demonstrations in several cities where controversial monuments have been torn down over the past week.
In Richmond, for instance, protesters on Wednesday toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis that had stood in the capital of the Confederacy for a century. A Confederate heritage group had erected the monument in 1907.
That same day, protesters in Portsmouth, Va., covered another Confederate monument in garbage bags several hours after city officials met to figure out ways to relocate it. A white sheet with “BLM,” the acronym for “Black Lives Matter,” covered the fence in front of the monument.
Statues in the likeness of Christopher Columbus came down too in St. Paul, Minn., Boston and Richmond on Wednesday.
Morant’s teammate, Kyle Anderson, attended a “Black Lives Matter” march in New Jersey, and at Murray State, 41 professors and assistant football coach Sherman Neal II sent letters calling for the removal of the statue, which sits outside the Calloway County courthouse, commemorating 800 Confederate soldiers.
“Please help us take a stand and remove this symbol of hatred and oppression,” Morant wrote.
