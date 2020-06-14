“I feel like I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Hackenberg, 25, told the station. “And if one door closes, and I have the opportunity to open another one, why not do it?”

The coach with whom Hackenberg is working is bullish on the former quarterback’s chances.

“Do I think he could pitch in the big leagues one day? I really do,” Ryan Kulik, the head coach at NCAA Division III Rutgers-Camden, told the New York Post. “Because he is just scratching the surface with what we’re doing now, and I’m already seeing results and improvement.

“If he continues to do this for another year, there’s no reason he can’t be 95-plus [on the radar gun]. He wants it.”

A glimpse inside the cage with ⁦@chackenberg1⁩ and his attempt to to create a career in baseball. He’s just getting started but he’s got a real live arm. ⁦@RKulik28⁩ ⁦@RichCimini⁩ ⁦@JClarkNBCS⁩ ⁦@DPommellsNBCS⁩ ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/7NGnx3YyGX — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 14, 2020

Hackenberg was drafted 51st overall by the Jets in 2016, but he never took so much as one regular season snap for the team, which wasn’t exactly replete with quarterbacking talent. After New York drafted Sam Darnold third overall in 2018, it traded Hackenberg to the Oakland Raiders for essentially nothing, but he didn’t make it to training camp with them.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals then had Hackenberg for short stints before he landed with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. He immediately got a chance to start, but that ended even before the poorly financed league folded in the middle of its first season.

Failing to cut it in the AAF was an unmistakable sign that a football career was not in his future, so Hackenberg switched to a sport he last played in 2013. As a senior that year at Virginia’s Fork Union Military Academy (per MaxPreps), he posted a 5.12 ERA in 13⅔ innings while striking out 18 batters and walking 13. Hackenberg also batted .411 in 17 games, with five home runs and 15 RBI, following a football season in which he completed 54 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 92.1 rating.

“I got the arm, I have the arm talent, can I get to the point where I have some good command and good control?” Hackenberg said. “And can I get to the point where I’m out competing at a high level where I think I belong? Mentally is what I miss the most, I think.”

For his part, Tebow leaned into his power-hitting exploits from his time at Nease High School in Florida by trying to quickly get up to speed as an outfielder. Other differences with Hackenberg’s path include the facts that Tebow was older, 28, when he switched sports, and that he at least had some success as an NFL quarterback.

A first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2010, Tebow was also coming off a far more decorated career at Florida than Hackenberg enjoyed at Penn State. Still, there were many doubts about Tebow’s ability to thrive at the NFL level, and after some initial success, he was traded to the Jets when Peyton Manning signed with the Broncos in 2012.

Tebow barely saw the field in his one season in New York, where he was a backup to Mark Sanchez, then failed to latch on with the Eagles and the New England Patriots before giving baseball a whirl. He was signed by the New York Mets in 2016, but while he has proved a tremendous draw with fans in the minor leagues, Tebow has not demonstrated that he has much of a chance at reaching the majors, let alone thriving at that level.

Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson eventually acknowledged that he signed Tebow “partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business.” Given that Hackenberg has nowhere near the following that Tebow has off the field, he likely will have to show much more promise to garner interest from MLB teams.

Then again, everyone’s looking for pitching, right?

More from Christian Hackenberg’s workout today. Under the watchful tutelage of @RKulik28.

Much more tonight at 6 and 11 on @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/fiHa0lXIVF — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

The only catch, apart from needing to ramp up his velocity, is that Hackenberg will have to figure out how to throw a baseball with much greater accuracy than he threw a football. He’s off to a good start, to judge from Rutgers-Camden catcher Tommy Gosse, who has been helping Kulik work with Hackenberg and who told the New York Post, “He hits the mitt.”

“No dirt balls,” Gosse said. “I’m not blocking every pitch, by any means. I set up a spot and right now [Hackenberg] is hitting it. Sometimes I have to take a step back, like, ‘Wow, he is making this transition and learning so quick.’ ”

Hackenberg’s disastrous NFL career — he became the first quarterback in over 35 years selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft not to throw a regular season pass in his first two seasons (per Football Perspective) — could also provide some motivation.

“There’s a little bit of a chip on his shoulder,” Kulik said.

