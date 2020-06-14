United has not conducted a regular practice since March 11, the day before the pandemic forced MLS to suspend its season. Access to indoor facilities at the stadium was also forbidden.

The club plans to practice in Washington the next 2½ weeks before chartering to central Florida for a week of workouts leading to the MLS Is Back Tournament scheduled for July 8-Aug. 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Among United’s first-round opponents, the New England Revolution was cleared for full training this past Monday, the Montreal Impact remains in small-group sessions and Toronto FC is aiming to start full sessions Monday.

The infected United player, who has not been identified, will remain isolated from the team for at least 14 days. Since the diagnosis, no other players or staff members have displayed symptoms, United officials said.

To have full-team practices, United must follow league-approved plans and remain in compliance with local policies. It must also adhere to detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious-disease experts.

Among the guidelines:

Players had to undergo two coronavirus tests 24 hours apart, three days before the first full practice, as well as an antibody test.

Players, coaches and select staff have coronavirus tests every other day.

Players must wear a mask upon arrival but can remove it during practice. Staff must keep theirs on throughout the session.

The training room, gym and fitness areas will be restricted to no more than five people at any time, and they must maintain physical distancing. Each area must be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected after every practice.

The club will use multiple locker rooms and assign players to the same room for each training session. Individual lockers are spaced apart at least 10 feet.

Only prepackaged meals and individually wrapped utensils may be provided to players and staff. They must maintain 10 feet of physical distancing while eating.