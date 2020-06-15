Those would be Bill’s always sparkling eyes, until his death at age 81 early on Sunday morning from the cruel complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Over the course of a profoundly productive journalism career, he was able to translate all those squiggled notes into some of the finest long-form writing The Post has ever published.

During the 1970s, he was on track to become the sports columnist who eventually would succeed the great Shirley Povich. But Bill decided to take a slight detour from sports and wandered over to the Style section, where his fabulous feature stories and editing prowess produced much memorable work.

Finally, to the delight of his sports department colleagues and Post readers, Bill eventually came back where he belonged: writing about sports until he retired in 2005. It was a true love — right behind his beloved wife Mary Fran, their four children and their eight grandchildren.

Bill was an old-school sportswriter. Modest to a fault, ESPN gigs or sports radio appearances never much appealed to him. As his son, David, texted me recently, “He didn’t care much for the attention, but we can all agree he deserves it.”

Over the years, assignments took him far and wide, from the 1972 Munich Olympics to four soccer World Cups, from World Series to Super Bowls, from Final Fours to Stanley Cup championships, from Muhammad Ali to almost every one of Sugar Ray Leonard’s fights.

Every Washington professional and big-time college team was graced by his press box or practice presence, and there were occasional dips into the minor leagues and Division III ranks, as well. Ted Williams, Vince Lombardi, George Allen, John Thompson, Lefty Driesell and many more iconic local and national figures were frequent subjects. And two of his biggest sports thrills came after retirement — the Capitals winning their first Stanley Cup in 2018, and the Nationals’ World Series triumph last fall.

Bill also found time to write critically acclaimed books. A Baltimore native, he grew up adoring the old Colts. Nearly a half-century later, he penned a magical memoir of those grand days when he and his father attended games going back to 1949.

It was titled “When the Colts Belonged to Baltimore,” and a N.Y. Times reviewer wrote that, “Mr. Gildea’s book is at once an elegy and a eulogy … In this volume, every word is from the heart.”

The Post was equally effusive, saying the memoir “is more than just a sports compendium. It’s a hymn, or perhaps an old fight song, for a city, a childhood, a whole simpler way of life that is gone from America as the Colts are gone from Baltimore.”

His hometown was a backdrop for Bill’s final book, “The Longest Fight,” a masterly biography of Joe Gans, a black Baltimore boxer who, in 1906, went 42 brutal rounds in Goldfield, Nev., to beat Oscar “Battling” Nelson for the world lightweight title.

“He was the first black American boxing champion, but that achievement brought him more peril than renown,” Gildea wrote. “The discrimination black boxers faced reflected American life. In 1906, racial injustice was far worse than it had been three and a half decades earlier when Walt Whitman recognized the separation of races as one of the flaws that made the country’s future ‘as dark as it is vast.’”

One of Bill’s most memorable works, written in 1997, came after he spent a winter season embedded in the high school basketball-crazed state of Indiana. That hoops gem was called “Where the Game Matters Most.”

“Gildea’s work in The Washington Post is always quick, intelligent, and entertaining,” read a Library Journal review. “Gildea has the luxury of telling the full story of Indiana’s recent change from an open to a four-class tournament system and of the last true state champions … Gildea takes us all around the Hoosier state, where it seems that every house has a hoop in the driveway, on the barn, or both.”

The games he covered always mattered to Bill, but mostly he loved the background stories surrounding them, and he always uncovered the most compelling tales.

Bill was one of my best friends; coincidentally, we also shared the same amusing birth date, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. When I first came to The Post in 1969, how fortunate for me that my desk was just seats away from his, and Bill quickly became a cherished mentor. When I had finished writing a first paragraph or two I liked, or even a full story, I’d yank the paper from the typewriter and seek Bill’s opinion. What about making that third paragraph your lead, he might ask. I always listened.

He also was a delightful traveling companion, and the paper’s bean-counters had to marvel at his out-of-town expense reports. His typical lunch: a grilled cheese and tomato sandwich, with an occasional burger splurge for dinner. He easily led this league in lowest price per meal.

His attire was equally spare: well-worn blue blazer, wrinkled khaki pants, button-down oxford shirt and plain tie, with battered brown penny loafers. But clothes did not make this truly gifted man. It was the words, all those wonderful words, sentences and paragraphs over so many special stories and books over so many memorable years.