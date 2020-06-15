The Cowboys declined to discuss Elliott’s positive test with Rapoport, citing “federal and local privacy laws.”

According to ESPN, one of the players who tested positive had flu-like symptoms but has recovered while the other players who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Last week, the NFL provided teams with the protocols by which players will return to team facilities ahead of the 2020 season. The protocols include measures such as the mandatory use of masks, physical distancing in locker rooms and advisories for meetings to be held remotely or outdoors. But the matter of coronavirus testing — how often players will be tested, and what happens if a player tests positive — still must be resolved by the league and the players’ union.

“While these protocols have been carefully developed and are based on the most current information from leading experts, no set of protocols can eliminate the risk of contracting Covid-19, nor ensure that the disease itself will be mild,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to the teams. “And we should expect that these protocols will change as medical and scientific knowledge of the disease continues to grow. But we believe, along with the NFLPA, that these protocols offer a sound basis for bringing players back into the facilities and moving forward with our planning for the 2020 season.”

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh has questioned the practicality of the league’s coronavirus protocols, namely keeping players six feet apart during practice and holding large meetings remotely or outdoors.

“I’ve seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible,” Harbaugh said Thursday in an interview with 105.7 the Fan in Baltimore. “So we’re going to do everything we can do. We’re going to space; we’re going to have masks. But, you know, it’s a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice.”

On Sunday, Texas hit a record high with 2,287 reported coronavirus hospitalizations, with the state’s larger cities seeing the biggest increases. Gov. Greg Abbott has taken an aggressive stance toward reopening the state’s economy and Texas entered Phase 3 of its recovery plan over the weekend, with restaurants allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity and nearly all other businesses allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.