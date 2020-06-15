On Saturday, Mike Harmon Racing unveiled what it described as a “Thin Blue Line” paint scheme for a Chevrolet it was entering in Xfinity Series races at Florida’s Homestead-Miami Speedway that day and on Sunday. The traditional “Thin Blue Line” design, featuring a blue stripe against a black background, was shown on each side of the car, with “Back the Blue” over each rear wheel.

“Mike Harmon Racing supports our LEO’s [law enforcement officers] and First Responders, we THANK YOU for your service, sacrifice and dedication,” the team said in a tweet.

The driver of that car, Kyle Weatherman, said in a tweet Saturday, “A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and he would do anything to help save lives.”

Mike Harmon Racing proudly releases the 47 Chevy Camaro paint scheme #ThinBlueLine piloted by @KyleWeatherman @HomesteadMiami



Mike Harmon Racing supports our LEO’s and First Responders, we THANK YOU for your service, sacrifice and dedication‼️

🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/RTddq7NY20 — MHR Racing (@MhrRacing) June 13, 2020

“Blue Lives Matter” became a rallying cry for some law enforcement officers and supporters after the Black Lives Matter movement, with its emphasis on raising awareness of police brutality, originated in 2013.

The flag, which incorporated the “Thin Blue Line” design into a version of the Stars and Stripes, was reportedly created in 2014 by a 19-year-old University of Michigan student. That person, Andrew Jacob, said in 2018 to Harper’s that the “black above [the blue stripe] represents citizens, and the black below represents criminals.”

Supporters of the “Blue Lives Matter” phrase and the flag, which is also called the “Thin Blue Line” flag, claim that they honor police officers, as well as other first responders such as firefighters and emergency medical personnel, for performing difficult, dangerous and often thankless work.

Some critics assert that, unlike with too many black people, deaths of police officers are almost always thoroughly investigated and receive great attention. Evidence that the “Blue Lives Matter” flag has become enmeshed in far-right culture emerged during the violent 2017 demonstrations in Charlottesville, when it was spotted next to Confederate flags and other symbols being toted by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

A prominent manufacturer of the flag, Thin Blue Line USA, said at the time, “We reject, in the strongest possible terms, any association of our flag with racism, hatred, and bigotry. … The thin blue line flag stands for the sacrifice law enforcement officers of this nation make each day.”

RACEDAY here in Miami have something special on the car this weekend. A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and he would do anything to help save lives. 🙏🏻 please repost LOVE everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZWYdM8Dio1 — Kyle Weatherman (@KyleWeatherman) June 13, 2020

The flag was at the center of a dispute last year between Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) after the latter banned it from county buildings, including police stations. “The flag provides a symbol of support to some but it is a symbol of dismissiveness to others,” Elrich said then, adding, “To have the racial tensions heightened over something like [the flag], I did not think it would be productive.”

In May, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott barred his on-duty officers from wearing “Blue Lives Matter” face masks that had been distributed to them by their union. In an internal email at the time obtained by KTVU, Scott said that the design was a “meaningful expression to honor fallen officers” but that it “may be perceived as divisive or disrespectful.”

Some “Blue Lives Matter” demonstrations have sprung up amid the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” marches in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. While Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was gearing up near Miami, a “Back the Blue” rally unfolded in Tampa.

“I am here to support all law enforcement officers because the largely negative rhetoric that’s being spread against them is unfair,” a participant in that rally told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s unbalanced. We’re judging everybody by the actions of some bad police and it’s time for that to stop.”

President Trump has expressed dismay at the death of Floyd but, as the protests continue to attract crowds and spur discussions of new approaches to policing, he has repeatedly made it clear that he fully backs law enforcement.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies “want to totally destroy our great Police Departments,” adding, “No way!!!” In another tweet, the president simply exclaimed, “LAW & ORDER!”

Mike Harmon Racing has used its cars to make political expressions in the past. In February, it raced one with a “Trump 2020″ paint scheme in the Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The two races over the weekend saw the team’s “Back the Blue” car finish 33rd out of 37 competitors and then, on Sunday, 35th out of 38. Weatherman was unable to complete either race, bowing out on Sunday because of “fire,” according to the official results.

