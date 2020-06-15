“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote on Twitter. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Hubbard, the Cowboys’ best player, rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a sophomore last season and finished eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. He redshirted his first year on campus and would have been eligible to leave early for the NFL draft, but Hubbard chose to return to Oklahoma State.

After George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, protests of racial injustice swept across the country. College athletes — typically less inclined than their professional counterparts to speak out about issues in society or within their programs — have joined the conversation and have leveraged their power, despite their amateur status and lack of a union to offer protection.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes,” Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis tweeted Monday evening. “This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

Following Hubbard’s tweet, other Oklahoma State football players voiced their agreement that the change Hubbard referenced was needed.

“I stand with you my brotha,” junior wide receiver Braydon Johnson tweeted. “I refuse to keep feeling the uncomfort. This is bigger than football!”

“I stand with him!” senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted.

“As an O-line we stand and support Chuba,” wrote offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

“OSU Athletics and University need major change,” tweeted Justice Hill, a former Oklahoma State running back who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens. “100% support brotha."

Patrick Macon, who transferred from Oklahoma State to the University of South Florida after the 2018 season, wrote on Twitter, tagging Oklahoma State defensive back Kanion Williams: “I was Threaten I Was Gonna Get Sent Back To The Hood Numerous Time... How Many Times Did He Say He Was Gonna Send You Back To South Dallas.?”

Oklahoma State wide receiver L.C. Greenwood, who entered the transfer portal in January, wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “I was called a hood rat and thug on multiple occasions being threatened to be sent back home all because of wearing a Durag and sleeveless shirts.”

In an April teleconference with reporters, Gundy referred the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” just as Trump did at times this spring. Gundy criticized the “mainstream media” for being too negative with coronavirus coverage.

“I was flipping through stations. I found one — I don’t even know if anybody knows about this — it’s called OAN,” Gundy said on the teleconference. “It’s One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just reported the news. And I’ve been watching them the last week because they’re giving us the news and giving us more information, in my opinion, some of the positives are coming out. So that was refreshing.”

The photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt was posted June 10 on a Facebook page called Capt Steve Barnes Lake Texoma Striper Fishing Guide. Then an image of the post circulated widely on Twitter.

Hubbard and his teammates joined a number of other college athletes who have used their platforms and social media to hold coaches and leaders accountable. Dozens of former Iowa football players spoke out about problems in the program that made black players feel uncomfortable and oppressed. Many allegations centered around longtime strength coach Chris Doyle. Iowa and Doyle reached a separation agreement Monday.

Texas football players asked the school to rename four campus buildings and remove “The Eyes of Texas” as the school song in an effort to make the campus more inclusive for the black community. The players’ statement listing these requests, tweeted Friday, said the team will not participate in recruiting or donor-related events until the university commits to the changes.

