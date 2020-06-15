“I’m not confident,” Manfred told the network Monday when asked whether he was confident there would be a 2020 season. “I think there’s a real risk. And as long as there’s no dialogue [with the union], that real risk is going to continue. … [The dispute is] just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans. ... The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that I’m 100 percent certain that’s going to happen.”

Manfred’s comments were particularly jarring when juxtaposed with the ones he made Wednesday during an interview ahead of the MLB draft, when he said, “I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year, 100 percent.”

AD

AD

In between the interviews, the MLB Players Association effectively ended negotiations over an economic deal for 2020, saying Saturday that it would not make a counterproposal to MLB’s latest offer. In a statement, executive director Tony Clark concluded: “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.” That was a message to Manfred to go ahead and exercise his right to set the 2020 schedule in the absence of a deal. In a scathing letter sent to MLB on Saturday, Bruce Meyer, the union’s lead negotiator, demanded that Manfred set those terms by Monday.

However, a conference call Monday with MLB’s 30 owners failed to spark any movement toward starting the season, as the union’s aggressive stance appears to have hardened the owners’ resolve. It would take eight owners in opposition to stop MLB from moving forward with a 2020 season.

Although a quick implementation of a schedule — which is to say, in the next day or two — would still leave room for a season of 65 to 70 games that ends in September, industry speculation has focused on a late-summer mini-season of between 48 and 54 games, an idea MLB first floated as a possibility earlier this month. MLB has argued it would lose an average of $640,000 per game played without fans; the union has disputed that.

AD

AD

If the dispute drags on another couple of weeks, that 48- to 54-game option may be the only one left, and some union leaders privately speculate it has been MLB’s intention all along to stall until that point arrives.

Manfred’s power to set the schedule in the absence of an economic deal stems from the sides’ March 26 agreement that governed the terms of the sport’s shutdown, and it would require MLB to pay players their full, prorated salaries. The union Saturday essentially dared Manfred to exercise that power while also indicating such an action would trigger a grievance accusing MLB of failing to fulfill its duty to make an effort to play as many games as possible.

On Monday, MLB informed the union in a letter that it would not start the 2020 season unless the union waived its legal claims, according to a person familiar with the letter.

AD

AD

“Unfortunately, over the weekend, while Tony Clark was declaring his desire to get back to work,” Manfred told ESPN on Monday, “[Meyer] was out telling reporters, players and eventually getting back to owners that as soon as we issued a schedule — as they requested — they intended to file a grievance claiming they were entitled to an additional billion dollars. Obviously, that sort of bad-faith tactic makes it extremely difficult to move forward in these circumstances.”

The players have held firm to their demand for full, prorated shares of their 2020 salaries, based on the number of games played — which they negotiated in March. MLB has sought, over the course of three different proposals, additional pay cuts to help cover expected losses in revenue from a season that would be played mostly or completely without fans.

MLB’s latest proposal, made Friday, called for a 72-game season, with players guaranteed 70 percent of their prorated salaries, and with the possibility of earning up to 83 percent if the postseason is completed.

AD

AD

Manfred was to appear on ESPN as one of six commissioners of American sports leagues. All five of the other leagues — the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS — have plans in place to return.