Gildea, who died Sunday morning at the age of 81 from pneumonia and Parkinson’s disease, worked for The Post from 1965 until his retirement in 2005. A native of Baltimore, he graduated from Georgetown and earned a master’s in journalism from Columbia.

He began his newspaper career on the sports copy desk of the Baltimore Sun. He was then hired by Shirley Povich and his assistant, Martie Zad, to cover sports for The Post. He remained in the Sports department his entire career, except for a brief stint as an assignment editor in the Style section in the 1980s.

He was a personal friend for more than 50 years, starting when I was covering the NFL for the Fort Lauderdale News/Sun Sentinel, and he was a columnist and general assignment sports reporter for The Post. His specialty was thoughtful, beautifully written feature stories about athletes, coaches and the places they worked.

His wonderfully crafted, well-reported pieces on Ted Williams fishing in the Florida Keys after he was named manager of the Washington Senators in 1969 and Vince Lombardi when he took command of the Redskins that year stand out. For the next four decades, Gildea’s profiles were a highlight of The Post’s Sports section.

With four children to put through private schools and colleges, Gildea looked for ways to supplement his newspaper income. That included writing often for Reader’s Digest and occasionally for Town and Country. “Town and Country?” we would chide, noting it was not a regular hangout of the sports crowd.

He also wrote books, lots of books. “The Future is Now” was an early examination of Redskins Hall of Fame Coach George Allen, written in 1972 with Post colleague Kenneth Turan, who later became a film critic at the Los Angeles Times. “Who are these guys?” Allen asked the beat writers of Gildea and Turan.

“The Future is Now” led to Gildea writing a book about Redskins running back Larry Brown, the 1972 NFL MVP. He followed that with an amusing book about Steve Wright, a mischievous journeyman lineman of the 1970s who frustrated every coach he ever played for, including Allen, who asked me, “Why is he [Gildea] writing a book about Steve Wright?”

My favorite Gildea book was his classic, “When the Colts Belonged to Baltimore: A Father and Son, a Team and a Time.” It was about a great football team and its city, about going to games with his dad at old Memorial Stadium in the 1950s and seeing, among others, Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Art Donovan, Jim Parker and Gino Marchetti. Gildea and his father also were in the stands at Yankee Stadium in 1958 when the Colts beat the New York Giants in overtime in a title game that truly brought the NFL in from the cold. Gildea loved the Colts from that era, covered their funerals for The Post and never accepted the horseshoe on the side of the white Indianapolis helmets.

In 1987, I asked Gildea if he would go to Las Vegas to cover a title fight. Gildea was not a Vegas kind of guy, but he took to the sport of boxing and the city, with its 24-hour hotel coffee shops that would serve him a grilled cheese sandwich at 3 a.m., long after deadline.

In the end, Gildea covered more than 50 fights, most of them championship events, in the true spirit of A.J. Liebling, and won the Nat Fleischer Award for distinguished boxing writing. If Sugar Ray Leonard was making a comeback, Gildea was ringside, phone in hand, dictating his story to The Post’s sports desk. (“Computers are not as reliable as phones,” he often said.)

Gildea’s last book, “The Longest Fight,” written in 2012, chronicled Baltimore’s Joe Gans, boxing’s first African American champion. “The newspapers were predicting an epic encounter between him and Battling Nelson, a fighter succinctly and gruesomely described by Jack London as ‘the abysmal brute,’ ” Gildea wrote. “Gans and Nelson would meet on Labor Day afternoon, under the desert sun. There would be no scheduled end to the fight. It would be a fight to the finish, usually when one man dropped and stayed down to the count of ten.” The lightweight title fight lasted 42 rounds and 2 hours 48 minutes. Gans won.

Before writing that book, Gildea spent a basketball season in Indiana, doing the reporting for “When the Game Matters Most” — about the last Indiana high school basketball season in which all the teams were thrown together for a season-ending tournament, regardless of school size. The subject was pure Gildea: Simple, direct, no-hype, as was his writing. Subtle and sweet and maybe not for everyone. He was never confrontational, but he almost always earned the respect of his subjects, even Bob Knight. They liked each other.

Gildea loved the offbeat. He covered World Cups before the U.S. networks discovered soccer. He always cherished the 1990 World Cup in Italy and how when the Italians were eliminated, the trains all stopped in the country because the engineers were too emotionally crushed to work.

At the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, he added a new menu item to the Korean culture: spaghetti. He favored the fencers, wrestlers and others who interested no one else. He was exceptional at reporting sights, sounds, smells. He called such reporting “scene-setters.”

He didn’t go on television or appreciate blowhards or fakes, and he refused to be conned. He loved Cooperstown, Brooks Robinson, Unitas, Parker, Povich, Nick Markakis, Frank Robinson, Paul Tagliabue, Leonard, Pimlico Race Course and Butler basketball. The sight of a horse farm in Lexington, Ky., an old hockey arena in Toronto (Maple Leaf Gardens), a basketball court in Boston (Boston Garden) or Kansas (Allen Fieldhouse) and a minor league baseball park anywhere made him happy. So did his wife of more than 50 years, Mary Fran, and their children and grandchildren.

He made those of us who read him, and knew him, happy as well.

George Solomon was assistant managing editor for Sports at The Washington Post from 1975 to 2003. He is the director of the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at the University of Maryland and a faculty member of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

