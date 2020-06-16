“I’ve been invited back for game openers and playoffs,” Arenas told Bullets Forever last year. “Every year John Wall asks me, ‘Yo, come to the opener!’ And I agree and then I just don’t.”

During a recent interview with longtime former Wizards TV broadcasters Steve Buckhantz and Phil Chenier on the “On the Road with Buck and Phil” podcast, Arenas was asked whether he might one day reconcile with the franchise with which he became a star and left a tarnished legacy after a 2009 locker room gun incident convinced owner Ted Leonsis to blow up the team.

“It seemed like my legacy died when Abe [Pollin] died,” Arenas said of the Wizards’ late owner, who signed Arenas to a six-year, $111 million contract in the summer of 2008 and passed away in November 2009. “I was a Hall of Famer in his eyes. My jersey was in the rafters in his eyes.”

Pollin sponsored Arenas’s “Scores for Schools Program,” donating $100 for every point Arenas scored during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons to D.C. schools, but he was also an outspoken critic of gun violence who changed the franchise’s name from Bullets to Wizards in 1997. One month after Pollin’s death, Arenas brought guns into the Wizards’ locker room as part of a dispute with teammate Javaris Crittenton and subsequently joked about the incident, earning a suspension for the remainder of the season.

“We might have to trade everyone,” then-General Manager Ernie Grunfeld told Wizards forward Caron Butler in the wake of the incident. “Rebuild from scratch, looking forward to the future.”

In February 2010, the Wizards traded Butler and teammate Antawn Jamison in the span of a week. Two months later, Pollin’s family finalized a deal to sell Leonsis his share of the Wizards. Arenas’s contract made him difficult to move, but he was finally traded to the Magic for Rashard Lewis in December. By that point, Wall, whom Washington selected with the No. 1 pick after winning the NBA draft lottery, was already establishing himself as the new face of the franchise.

“What happened with me and the organization at the end, it hurt, but from a business standpoint, it made sense for Ted,” Arenas said. “You have to start over, you have to start fresh. I remember when John Wall came, and I said to him, ‘Listen, I’m not some guy that’s going to sit here and beef with you over this spot. It’s your spot. This is your team. I’m on the outs. I’m going to follow your lead.’ Me and John have been big brother, little brother since then. There’s never been any problems with him.”

Arenas said he didn’t have any problems with Crittenton, either, and he maintains that the gun incident was a joke gone awry. Crittenton was suspended for the remainder of the season, too, and never played in another NBA game. In 2015, Crittenton was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for his role in the 2011 shooting death of an Atlanta woman.

“With the Javaris thing, you gotta remember, this wasn’t a beef,” Arenas said. “Out of all the players on the team, probably Javaris was the most consistent coming to my room when we landed. Just to talk basketball, watch film, just talk about life, what can he do to improve.”

Fueled by anger, Arenas said he considered writing a book six years ago about how his tenure with the Wizards ended, but he ultimately decided against it. He told Buckhantz and Chenier that LeBron James’s production company is interested in doing a story about his life, which would focus on the happier moments of his career.

Arenas still communicates with Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, but he isn’t involved with the Wizards Alumni Association. There are no plans to formally retire his number and Arenas seems content with that.

“How am I going to bash an organization that did great to me?” Arenas said. “I can’t get mad about one incident … because at the end of the day it was my doing. They just had to react. The reaction was in the best [interest] of the organization. I don’t have any hard feelings. … Do I deserve my jersey to be in the rafters? Probably not. But they’re in homes, that’s what matters most to me. If I can go down in history, I can say I have the most jerseys in people’s homes.”

