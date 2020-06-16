For example, at the start of the 2019 playoffs, the Nationals had an eight percent chance to win the World Series. Low chances to be sure, but not the lowest since baseball postseason adopted the one-game wild-card playoff format in 2012. The New York Mets are another team on the cusp of historic upsets. The Mets set futility records at the start of their foray into major league baseball but hit pay dirt in 1969 with 100 wins and a World Series win. These “Miracle Mets” were one of the two worst hitting teams to have won the World Series in the last 50 years, per traditional batting metrics, yet found a way to overcome their shortcomings (15 percent chance to win the Wold Series) and earn a title, making them one of the most memorable postseason performers in baseball history.

To determine how likely each squad was to win the World Series before the postseason began we looked at the path each team needed to walk to win it all. Chances are determined by simulating the postseason using actual and expected win-loss records during the regular season.

One last note. To adjust for the way the playoffs have evolved we are segmenting the list into four distinct periods, one for each playoff format used by Major League Baseball since 1903.

1903 to 1969: World Series only

1906 Chicago White Sox

31 percent chance to win the World Series

The White Sox had a daunting task during the 1906 campaign. The “Hitless Wonders” batted .238 (not including pitchers) during the regular season, the worst in the league and second worst in baseball, yet managed to vanquish their crosstown rivals, the heavily favored Chicago Cubs. The Cubs were entering the playoffs with 116 wins in 154 games, a winning percentage record (.763) that still stands today.

1969 to 1993: Two rounds

1987 Minnesota Twins

11 percent chance to win the World Series

The Twins won 85 games during the 1987 regular season. We would expect a team with a similar run differential as Minnesota (786 scored and 806 allowed, minus-20 run differential) to win just 79 games. If we adjust again for the sequence of events that occurred, we would reduce those expectations to a 74-win season. In other words, these Twins were lucky to have been a part of the playoffs at all, let alone world champions. Only the Miracle Mets of 1969 exceeded expectations by more wins in a season under this playoff format.

1994 to 2011: Three rounds

2006 St. Louis Cardinals

6 percent chance to win the World Series

The Cardinals went 83-78 (.516) during the regular season, giving them the lowest winning percentage for any eventual champion. Two eight-game losing streaks, one in June and one in August, almost ruined their summer. Their starting pitchers went 6-11 with a 6.22 ERA in June, allowing an OPS that was 30 percent higher than the league average. In August the bullpen struggled with strikeouts (14 percent, lowest in the NL for that month). Yet St. Louis managed to be the best of a weak National League Central Division, earning the division’s playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

Oddsmakers gave St. Louis 7-1 odds to make it through the divisional round against the San Diego Padres and 5-1 odds to earn the NL pennant over the New York Mets. The Cardinals were also underdogs (+175 on the money line, meaning you won $175 for every $100 bet) in the World Series against the Detroit Tigers (minus-210, meaning you won $100 for every $210 bet).

2012 to 2019: Expanded wild card

2014 San Francisco Giants

4 percent chance to win the World Series

San Francisco posted an 88-74 record, second in the NL West, and earned a wild-card spot, a daunting road for any playoff team. Since the wild card was introduced in 1994 only 13 squads managed to make an appearance in the World Series. Because of this, it was difficult to give the Giants much hope.

Oddsmakers posted 20-1 odds for San Francisco on Sept. 1 of 2014 and they didn’t whittle those down to less than double digits until the they were penciled in to the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. They were also underdogs to the Kansas City Royals in the Fall Classic.

