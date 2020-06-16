But the more important phrases — at least in regards to where the sport goes from here, with nearly three months of its season already lost to the coronavirus pandemic, and a dwindling calendar in which to squeeze one in — were subtle and conciliatory:

“ … as long as there’s no dialogue …”

“ … important that we find a way to get past it …”

“ … get the game back on the field.”

The upshot: Following several ugly days of absolutes and lines drawn in the sand — the union declaring the negotiation was effectively over, the league signaling its intentions to impose a season of its choosing in the absence of a deal — it now appears Manfred and his MLB lieutenants are hoping to restart negotiations over a deal for the 2020 season.

So what changed between last Wednesday, when Manfred said with “100 percent” certainty there would be a season, and Monday, when he said the complete opposite?

Two specific things:

First, the union played its final card, telling the league, in a statement from chief Tony Clark, “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.” Essentially, the players were daring Manfred to set the terms of a season, even if it’s only a mini-season of 48 to 54 games, as MLB first floated as possibility two weeks ago — and which the league can do as long as they pay the players their full, prorated salaries.

The union’s declaration, however, came with an implied caveat: That unilateral action by MLB would spark a grievance accusing the league of failing to meet its obligation to play as many games as possible.

Second, the 30 MLB owners held a conference call Monday, ahead of Manfred’s ESPN interview, and while nothing has been made public about what occurred on that call, there is plenty to be inferred.

One obvious reading, and the one that holds sway over many on the players’ side, is that Manfred doesn’t have the 23 necessary votes among the owners to implement the mini-season. In part, this could reflect some owners’ fears of losing the union’s threatened grievance, which could come with a penalty of up to $1 billion. It may also reflect a growing awareness that some veteran players — including some prominent stars — might choose to sit out rather than risk their health for the chance to earn less than a third of their original 2020 salaries.

This could help explain why MLB suddenly wants to reignite the stalled negotiations, in hopes the union will drop the grievance threat and come back to the table.

But there are also some in the industry who think there are at least a handful of owners who never wanted to play at all in 2020, at least not if players continue to insist — as they have since the beginning of these talks, and will until their end — on receiving full, prorated salaries. Even at 48 games at those terms, player salaries would cost owners more than $1 billion in total, with the league projecting losses of $640,000 per game played without fans.

As we have already seen, if MLB comes back to the union with anything less than full, prorated salaries, it will go nowhere with the players and only serve to inflame the situation all over again.

The next move, then, belongs to the owners.

Manfred, who has held the commissioner’s job since 2015, has emerged as the biggest villain in this ugly saga — mostly because he has served as its public face. But despite the enduring myth of the benevolent leader who rules “in the best interests of the game,” the commissioner works for the owners. They hired him. They could fire him.

“The only thing I can tell you,” Manfred said to ESPN on Monday, in another of his less-scrutinized comments, “is that the owners are committed to trying to find a way through this and get the game back on the field.”

But if that’s the case, the “way through this” is clear.

The likeliest path to a deal — the only one, in fact, with a chance of working — is one that gives the players their full, prorated salaries for a longer season (say, 65-70 games), and in exchange, gives the owners two years of expanded playoffs (and the associated revenue boosts), plus some combination of broadcast enhancements (players wearing microphones on the field, Home Run Derby exhibitions and the like) and salary deferrals to help alleviate teams’ short-term cash-flow issues.

But the owners have already rejected similar offers from the union, and it is unclear if there are 23 of them willing to go along with this one — even if MLB convinces the union to waive its right to file a grievance.

Because the sides still need to finalize the health and safety protocols — even as the spread of the coronavirus across the Sun Belt, home to more than a third of a big league teams, makes the path through the pandemic even more fraught — it would give them an easy excuse to resume talks. Complete the health protocols, figure out how to deal with players who opt out, and move on to the thorny issue of salaries.

In his ESPN interview Monday, Manfred said something else easily lost among the bigger, bolder statements: He revealed the sides had not met virtually to negotiate in person since June 7.

What has followed has been nearly a week and a half of vitriol, angry letters and pointed statements, the net effect of which has been to plunge baseball’s labor relations to their lowest point since the 1994-95 players’ strike.

The next few days will determine whether 2020 replaces 1995 as the sport’s most recent work stoppage. They will go a long way to constructing Manfred’s legacy as commissioner. And they will decide, once and for all, whether there will be baseball played this summer.