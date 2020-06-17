“I had to hold him accountable either way,” Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher in 2019, wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

That’s exactly right. How about that for a change in college sports? The player holding the coach accountable. So appropriate. And so powerful.

The specifics of the story are these: Gundy, the Cowboys’ coach since 2005, wore a T-shirt promoting One America News Network during a fishing trip, and a photo circulated on social media. OAN is a lot of things — often promoted by President Trump, often trafficking in baseless conspiracy theories. In this case, what mattered most is it had called the Black Lives Matter movement a “farce.”

Hubbard took notice of his coach’s sartorial choice. A bunch of his Cowboys teammates and former OSU athletes followed him.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Some five hours later, there was Hubbard, embracing Gundy, who said in the video, “I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me.”

There’s plenty of room to be skeptical about how and why that meeting came about, and Gundy offered no specifics about what would change. The power structure in college athletics long since has been established: Coaches become millionaires — Gundy made more than $5.1 million in 2019 — on the backs of an unpaid workforce.

What’s at play here, though, is more important for these times than those skewed economics. According to NCAA data from last year, 49 percent of Division I football players identify as black, as opposed to 37 percent as white (and 15 percent as “other”). Yet 82 percent of head coaches — not to mention 80 percent of offensive coordinators and 72 percent of defensive coordinators — are white.

That’s quite an off-kilter structure, one in which it’s not surprising that Gundy could pledge his admiration for an outlet such as OAN — which Gundy has called “refreshing” because its anchors “just report the news; there’s no commentary” — and figure there would be no backlash. If he had even an inkling that such a display would rile up his team, what would it matter? The coach makes the money. The coach determines playing time. The coach decides who gets the ball. The coach has the power.

Except look around the country now. Gundy and so many of his colleagues fancy themselves as leaders and teachers of men. But they would do well in this case to learn from students.

Hubbard is one, and we’ll get back to him. Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback who is also a Heisman Trophy hopeful, is another. Lawrence, who is white, worked with teammates Mike Jones Jr., Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher — who are all African American — to organize an on-campus protest over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month. At Clemson, the nationwide unrest comes amid former stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins calling for the school to rename its Calhoun Honors College after something other than a slave owner and secessionist, not to mention Coach Dabo Swinney trying to explain how an assistant coach who used the n-word went unpunished.

Into that cauldron stepped Lawrence, who took the microphone at Saturday’s rally.

“The past few weeks, I’ve been uncomfortable,” Lawrence told the crowd. “That word — uncomfortable — will be an important one in all of our steps in our journey to bring equality. I’ve learned that every truly good thing in life comes from being brave and stepping into the uncomfortable. It’s uncomfortable to set aside everything I know about America and listen to someone else’s perspective. However, it’s necessary.”

It would be nice if Swinney and others in power listened to that mature, thoughtful message.

Take Texas as an example. Several football players and other athletes crafted a message to the university’s athletic and academic leadership. “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and black community that has so fervently supported this program,” it read in part.

So what did Texas Coach Tom Herman do? He not only joined his players in protests, but he spoke as someone who is trying to understand the perspective of the black players he coaches — even if he knows he’ll never have a full grasp. He led.

“I will never know, you will never know, none of us will ever know, what it’s like to have that genuine fear,” Herman told the Austin American-Statesman. “When I make an illegal U-turn and get pulled over, I fear about what the cost of the ticket is going to be. I don’t fear that I’m going to get dragged out of my car and maybe killed because of something I said or did. And that’s real for them.”

Maybe, with Hubbard’s leadership, Gundy will get there, too. This isn’t about politics. It’s about listening to people from different backgrounds and trying to understand another viewpoint. What better way to build a team?

After Hubbard posted the conciliatory video Monday night — a video in which Hubbard seemed more contrite about not talking to Gundy before he turned to Twitter than Gundy seemed about wearing the OAN shirt — Hubbard vowed to spotlight the issues that are important to him and his teammates. Clearly, he feels empowered to transform the program for which he plays from within.

“I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State,” he wrote Tuesday morning. “It’s that simple. … Trust me when I say good will come of this.”

The real good, in that specific case, would be to get Gundy to understand a perspective other than his own, a perspective held by so many of the players who make his program go. Maybe that has already happened. The coach issued a full-throated “humble apology” via video Tuesday afternoon, saying he understood the anguish his T-shirt caused.

“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days,” he said. “Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me.”

Even before that, good had already come of this. Hubbard’s voice was heard. He is now one of the lead singers in the chorus of athletes — at all levels, from college to the Olympics to pros — who are increasingly understanding that their thoughts and experiences matter. They know that change is theirs to make.

