Because before that, and before Cavalli became the Washington Nationals’ first-round draft pick last week, he had a much bigger choice to make. It was pitching or hitting. It was hitching a lifelong dream to his bat or trusting that his right arm could throw hard enough, could locate enough, to get him to the major leagues. This past offseason, he went to Johnson, the head coach at the University of Oklahoma, with his final plan. He would commit everything to pitching and see where it took him.

The Oklahoma staff often wondered how Cavalli would develop if he channeled all of his energy into one position. He never had before. He grew up a catcher, the same spot his dad once played in the minors, and was later a pitcher and shortstop at Bixby High in Oklahoma. In college, he was a pitcher and a designated hitter who balanced 12 starts with 72 at-bats as a sophomore in 2019.

Now, heading into his junior year this past spring, it was all pitching. So Johnson wanted to test his mind and heart.

“You have to give him the opportunity to grow,” Johnson said of having Cavalli call his own pitches. “We knew where he was going and what he could do. What better place to learn?”

For the past 25 years, Johnson has mentored young pitchers as the head coach at Navarro College, the pitching coach and associate head coach at Texas and, since 2017, the pitching coach and head coach at Oklahoma. He has worked with Clayton Kershaw and Homer Bailey, had 32 pitchers drafted while he was at Texas, and had his Friday, Saturday and Sunday starters selected this year.

That group was headlined by Cavalli, who as the Sooners’ ace pitched Friday nights each week. That only amounted to four starts this year before the season was cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic. He wound up pitching only 101⅓ innings at Oklahoma, far fewer than most college prospects. But it was enough for him to make leaps forward and show Johnson he was capable of calling his own game.

The truth is that Johnson was already sure. That’s why he let Cavalli and catcher Justin Mitchell break off in the first place. Cavalli was the kid who cut his teammates’ hair, turning the living room he shared with Mitchell into a barbershop. Cavalli estimated he gave around 500 haircuts at Oklahoma. In two years, he went from the most basic bowl cut to intricate fades.

His emotions on the mound often reminded Johnson of José Fernández, the former Miami Marlins ace who died in 2016. Cavalli was also the kid who, when calling to check in with Johnson from summer league, admitted to a four-game suspension. Cavalli drilled a batter in the back in defense of a teammate he had only known for a few weeks. And he was the kid Johnson turned to when the mother of assistant coach Clay Van Hook was diagnosed with cancer.

Johnson asked Cavalli to say a prayer. Cavalli bowed his head and never stumbled, and Johnson said it was as though Cavalli were reading the words off his shoe.

“He’s so sure of himself,” said Mitchell, who counts Cavalli as a battery mate, a roommate and one of his best friends. “Since I first met him, he just knows what he wants to do and how he wants to do it.”

Early in Cavalli’s OU career, coaches reviewed tape throughout the week, then met with Cavalli and Mitchell during pregame batting practice to talk strategy. Later, once Johnson gave Cavalli the reins, coaches handed an iPad to him and Mitchell each Monday, then let them draw up their approach. College coaches typically call pitches by relaying signs from the dugout, and it’s rare for them to put so much trust in teenagers or players in their early 20s.

Now, Cavalli and Mitchell did their own research first. They watched every at-bat of opposing hitters, weighed Cavalli’s strengths against their strengths, his strengths against their weaknesses, his weaknesses against their weaknesses, and so on. They would chat specifics in their apartment, in practice, even on campus between classes. But the full discussion came each Friday, hours before Cavalli’s start, when they ate lunch and compared notes.

Cavalli called his own pitches by making a detailed plan for each batter. If it had to be changed on the fly, he could shake off Mitchell and throw the pitch he wanted. OU assistant Clay Overcash noticed this helped Cavalli find a rhythm, because he and Mitchell didn’t have to pause and wait for the coaches. Johnson saw Cavalli get more confident in each of his pitches and better at explaining location, pitch selection and how he approached specific counts.

“It definitely helped the pace of his starts,” Overcash said. “When you have that freedom as a pitcher, to go out and execute your own game plan, I think guys in general are more comfortable. Cade was really comfortable, and it showed.”

Kris Kline, the Nationals’ assistant general manager overseeing amateur scouting, was drawn to Cavalli’s mid-90s fastball and “above average” slider, leading Washington to select him with the 22nd pick. He saw Cavalli’s curve as his weakest option, though Kline thinks it could develop into a secondary weapon. Kline noted that Cavalli has a four-pitch mix.

The righty, though, confidently described five options in his first call with local reporters: a four-seam fastball, a sinker, a change-up, a “spike curve” and a slider. On one hand, that shows Cavalli’s knack for betting on himself. On the other, it’s believable because he is still learning how to pitch.

“From the scouting perspective, this is risk versus reward,” said Overcash, a Chicago White Sox scout for 18 years. “This guy has the chance to potentially one day be the face of the franchise. That’s how talented he is. The other side tells you that the risk is: Can he still continue to grow, or is this it?”

Overcash paused and laughed a bit.

“When he hasn’t really been a pitcher full-time yet, your eyes widen at the potential,” he finished. “With Cade, I think I’d bet on the reward.”

