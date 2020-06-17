“He played like he belonged,” Cooley said, recalling Taylor’s preseason debut in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, in which he had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. “I remember stopping and thinking, ‘I don’t need to act like a rookie. I should step up and play like a starter. Sean’s doing it and there’s no reason for me not to believe in my ability to play.'"

Cooley is among the voices featured in “Sean Taylor: The NFL Superstar We Didn’t Get to Know,” the latest episode in NBC Sports Regional Networks’s “Sports Uncovered” podcast series, which will be released Thursday. Former Redskins greats Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, Joe Gibbs and Brian Mitchell also share their memories of Taylor, whose life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at his South Florida home in November 2007. He was only 24.

Taylor’s legacy lives on in the former teammates he touched during a standout career at Miami and in four seasons with Washington, as well as a host of current NFL players who idolized him as kids and now try to emulate his greatness. That group includes Redskins safeties Landon Collins and Sean Davis, both of whom wore Taylor’s No. 21, which is unofficially retired in Washington, with their former teams.

“All of us grew up with role models in the game, but Sean Taylor stood out over and over and over again, as a playmaker, as a big hitter, as a guy that played relentlessly, fearlessly,” Cooley said on the 45-minute episode, which was produced by NBC Sports Washington and narrated by Julie Donaldson. “He is the epitome of how you play the game. He was everything you asked for in a professional athlete. That’s why people want to be Sean.”

Former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma recalled the epic wrestling bouts he had with Taylor when they shared a room the night before home and away games in college. Vilma also remembered a hit Taylor put on Florida State running back Greg Jones.

“Sean unloaded on him like a freakin’ freight train,” Vilma said. “I’d never seen that before. It was the first time I’d ever heard Greg Jones say anything. You hear him grunting as Sean unloads on him. … That was about as hard as a hit as I’d ever seen, witnessed, up close and personal, or heard in my whole football career.”

Brian Moorman, who is also featured in the episode, knows Greg Jones’s pain. The former Buffalo Bills punter was on the receiving end of a huge hit by Taylor in the 2006 Pro Bowl and still has the jersey, which features gold flecks from Taylor’s face mask, to prove it. “It was a clean hit,” said Moorman, who added that he “went viral before viral was a thing” because of the collision.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who played six seasons in the NFL as a safety and was part of Washington’s scouting department leading up to the 2004 draft, was among those in favor of selecting Taylor over his Miami teammate, tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., with the No. 5 pick. After all, Taylor was the player Riddick wished he could’ve been.

“He could run like a deer, hit like a Mack Truck and he had hands like a wide receiver,” he said.

Taylor had seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in his first three seasons in Washington. He already had a career-high five interceptions in 2007 when he suffered a knee injury in a Week 9 loss to the Eagles. Two weeks later, he was killed while visiting his girlfriend and 18-month-old daughter, Jackie, at his Miami home. Jackie spoke on behalf of her father when Taylor was inducted into the Miami Ring of Honor in 2017.

“On the verge of taking over the world, I think Sean had grown so much,” Portis, who knew Taylor from their days at Miami, said. “He was on his way to doing something so special that it was going to be unheard of.”

Cooley has no doubt that Taylor was destined to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Riddick agrees.

“Sean had more physical skill than Ed Reed,” Riddick said, comparing Taylor to the longtime Baltimore Ravens safety, who was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August. “It just would’ve been a matter would he be able to develop the intuition and the ability to anticipate and play mind games with quarterbacks on the level that Ed Reed did probably better than anybody. We’re talking about true greatest of all-time status is what I believe he ultimately would’ve reached.”

