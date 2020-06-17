Under a revised men’s calendar unveiled Wednesday, the Aug. 14-21 Citi Open will lead directly into Cincinnati’s relocated Western & Southern Open, which will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York as an undercard, in effect, to the U.S. Open, which will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 13 as scheduled.

All three events will be contested under unprecedented health and safety protocols to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus that halted all sanctioned pro tournaments in March.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Williams, 38, who since resuming her career after giving birth to her first child in September 2017 has been seeking to tie and surpass Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. “It has been over six months since a lot of us have played a tournament. … I’ll certainly miss the fans being out there and that New York crowd … but this is crazy. I’m excited.”

According to U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster, who spoke during the U.S. Tennis Association’s call to elaborate on plans for proceeding with the tournament, Williams recently had a court installed with the exact playing surface of this year’s U.S. Open at her home to prepare.

No spectators will be allowed at the vast complex in Queens for the U.S. Open or the Western & Southern Open the week prior. No media, apart from essential personnel to broadcast the events, will be allowed on site, either.

As things stand now, Washington’s Citi Open won’t permit spectators for the first time since the event’s 1969 inaugural at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. But if the region enters a new phase of reopening by mid-August, it’s possible that a limited number of fans could attend, according to Mark Ein, the venture capitalist and Washington Kastles owner who assumed management of the Citi Open in 2019.

Regardless, Tennis Channel will broadcast the Citi Open from its first round through its final. The event will get underway roughly two weeks later than originally scheduled as a result of lengthy deliberations among the sport’s international governing bodies over the safest way to resume competition.

The upshot will make the Citi Open, with or without fans, the center of the tennis world when its main draw gets underway.

“We’re thrilled that the restart for professional tennis starts in Washington, D.C.,” Ein said during a Zoom call Wednesday. “As the first tournament back leading up the U.S. Open and the French [Open] right after, we think the eyes of the tennis world will be on Washington.”

Discussions are underway for staging the companion women’s event, Ein said, adding that he is hopeful it will be confirmed soon.

Wednesday was a busy day in tennis, with the U.S. Open, French Open, Madrid Open and Citi Open all unveiling scheduling tweaks that officials hope will convince players they can return to competition in a safe manner, accompanied by essential support staff, without exhausting themselves in the process.

The result is a grueling calendar jammed with tournaments whose officials promise to do everything in their power to prevent exposure to the virus and contain its spread if a participant tests positive.

For men, that means six tournaments contested in five cities on two radically different surfaces in an eight-week span: Washington’s Citi Open, which begins Aug. 14; New York’s Western & Southern Open (Aug. 22); New York’s U.S. Open (Aug. 31); the Madrid Open (Sept. 13); Rome Masters (Sept. 20); and the French Open, whose main-draw start has been pushed back a second time, to Sept. 27, officials announced Wednesday.

Top-ranked men’s player Novak Djokovic has suggested in interviews with Serbian media that some of the U.S. Open’s health and safety restrictions may prevent him from playing. Second-ranked Rafael Nadal, the defending champion of the U.S. and French Opens, has made clear he is uneasy about traveling to the United States because of the coronavirus, though he made clear he is hopeful the situation will improve. Fourth-ranked Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, previously announced he won’t compete again in 2020 after undergoing knee surgery.

Regarding the Citi Open’s field, Ein said he has been “inundated” in recent weeks with inquiries from players eager to take part.

“People are saying they want to come, so I think we’ll have one of the best fields we’ve had,” Ein added, noting the prize money and ranking points at stake, in addition to the Washington area’s three international airports.

In putting the finishing touches on the protocols unveiled Wednesday for the U.S. Open, now the year’s second major after Wimbledon’s cancellation and the French Open’s postponement, tournament officials compromised on a few key points that several top players suggested were dealbreakers after reviewing early proposals.

While the tournament will designate two official player hotels outside New York City, as initially reported, it will also allow players to stay in private homes outside Manhattan if they feel more comfortable doing so.

While initial plans called for limiting players to one traveling companion, whether coach, physical trainer or spouse, players staying in the tournament’s official hotels will now be permitted three traveling companions in their two allotted rooms. Players staying in private homes may travel with whatever contingent they choose; for top players, that often includes a coach, hitting partner, personal trainer, physiotherapist, media representative, spouse or significant other, relatives and friends. But the U.S. Open will sharply limit who may join each player on the grounds for practice sessions and matches.

Regarding testing, each U.S. Open player will be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival in New York and again at least once per week. Players who choose to stay outside the designated hotel “bubble” or make excursions to Manhattan or elsewhere may be subjected to testing every other day, said Brian Hainline, chairman of the USTA Medical Advisory Board.

Hainline added that the tournament will use the most reliable test available, based on nasal swab collection. Players who test positive will be immediately quarantined and retested 24 hours later to confirm the result.

As additional precautions, the number of linespeople will be pared back while the use of electronic line-calling technology will be expanded.

For the USTA, which owns and operates the U.S. Open as its chief source of revenue, staging the event without the 800,000 paying spectators it typically draws is a money-losing proposition.

Mike Dowse, the USTA’s CEO and executive director, said that without fans the tournament will forfeit roughly 80 percent of its annual revenue — essentially all that television contracts and some portion of corporate sponsorships do not provide. Nonetheless, the tournament is guaranteeing players 91 percent of its traditional purse for a somewhat streamlined event that will forgo qualifying as well as the juniors and wheelchair competitions.