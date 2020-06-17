Y’all know this is wrong @aiu_athletics something needs to change. “Integrity unity” smh pic.twitter.com/Z2TQvNt8hQ — Christian Coleman (@__coleman) June 16, 2020

Coleman attached a copy of his “Unsuccessful Attempt Report” on his Twitter message. In the comments portion, it notes that “multiple, loud knocks were made every 10 minutes for the entire hour” and that it was unclear whether Coleman’s doorbell was working. It also said “no phone call was made per client instructions.”

AD

AD

“I’ve been contacted by phone literally every other time I’ve been tested,” Coleman wrote. “Literally, IDK [I don’t know] why this time was different.

“He even said he couldn’t hear the doorbell so why wouldn’t you call me? Why would AIU tell him not to contact me? He put down the wrong address btw [by the way] so who knows if he even came to my spot.”

According to AIU rules, track and field athletes must submit a form in which they identify a date and 60-minute time slot when they are available to be drug-tested. Failure to fill out the form or to be available at the set time results in a “missed test,” and three missed tests in a 12-month period is considered an anti-doping violation.

AD

Coleman said he is appealing the missed December test, which he said was his third in a 12-month period, but he cannot compete until a hearing on his case. The other violations were a missed test on Jan. 16, 2019 — one that he accepts responsibility for missing — and a “filing failure” on April 26, 2019.

AD

This is the second time Coleman has faced sanction for repeatedly missing drug tests. Last September, the U.S. Anti-Doping Association withdrew its charge against Coleman on a technicality after initially finding that he missed three drug tests in a calendar year: the two tests mentioned above and a missed test in June 2018, when USADA attempted to test Coleman but could not after discovering he had not properly updated his location. He faced a two-year ban over that charge.

“I have never and will never use performance enhancing supplements or drugs,” he wrote. “I am willing to take a drug test EVERY single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence.”

AD

After USADA dropped its charge against Coleman, he won the 100 at the world track and field championships in September, setting a personal best of 9.76 seconds. Coleman also helped the American 4x100 relay team win gold at the event.

AD