I truly wanna thank everyone for all of their support during my battle with COVID-19 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/MmgqKhm1iG— Dexter Manley (@TheDexterManley) June 17, 2020
Manley, who tested positive for the coronavirus on May 2, was hospitalized on May 15 after two weeks with a persistent fever and shortness of breath. He told his daughter, Dalis Manley, that he had been diligent about wearing a mask and washing his hands regularly, but suspected he contracted the virus one day when he stopped at a gas station convenience store without a mask.
A few days after Manley was hospitalized, John Riggins, his former teammate in Washington, provided an update on his condition.
“He is doing much better,” Riggins said in a video posted on Redskins.com. “I’m not sure he was ever really that ill, but his oxygen levels were a little low, they put him on oxygen. He hasn’t ever been on a ventilator. All this stuff is improving as we speak.”
The 62-year-old Manley, a fan favorite during his time with the Redskins from 1981 to 1989, joined Riggins on the latest episode of the “Riggo The Diesel” podcast and said he was doing “better than good, better than most.”
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in parts of the United States, with several states reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations in recent days. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science finds that face masks are “the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission” until there’s a vaccine.
