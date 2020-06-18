Tillman and assistant baseball coach Matt Swope organized what they called the Terps United Blood Drive. Maryland coaches, athletes, alumni and friends cycled in and out of the parking lot, which is a few miles from campus. They stepped inside the mobile unit two at a time, and 15 minutes later, a new pair took their place. The drive ended with 36 successful donations, which, according to a blood donor recruitment coordinator who helped with Maryland’s event, could help save more than 100 lives.

“I don’t love needles. I don’t think anybody does,” Tillman said. “But it was like, 'All right, if that’s what can help, I’m willing to go stick a needle in my arm just to help the situation,’ because you kind of felt helpless.”

The event became a reunion of sorts, with others from the Maryland athletic department dropping by all day. Usually they would see each other regularly, sharing spaces inside the Varsity Team House or crossing paths throughout other athletic facilities. But since the middle of March, they had only connected virtually through Zoom.

With Tillman and Swope spearheading the effort, the men’s lacrosse and baseball programs anchored the roster of participants. Pitcher Mark Diluia signed up, and Rob Vaughn, the head baseball coach, joined him during that time slot. Former men’s lacrosse players Nick Brozowski and Nick Manis participated. DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the National Football League Players Association, helped with the event and attended with his son, Alex, who plays on Maryland’s lacrosse team.

The web of volunteers stretched into other sports and departments. Women’s lacrosse coach Cathy Reese, women’s tennis coach Katie Dougherty and men’s golf coach Jason Rodenhaver all took part. Tillman and Swope stayed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the others arrived for their scheduled slots throughout the day. Some participants, tied together through sports, jokingly competed with one another about how long it took them to withdraw a pint of blood.

“That's all we're trying to do: seeing some people, helping others,” Tillman said. “And to me, it's simple but as gratifying as it can get.”

Swope is actively involved with Kids v Cancer, a nonprofit that promotes pediatric cancer research. His mom has multiple myeloma, and his sister died of the same blood cancer. The Maryland baseball team participate in related fundraising efforts. Last fall, Swope was named one of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s inaugural Baseball Vs. Cancer Ambassadors.

When Tillman first mentioned that hospitals were in need of blood, Swope said his mom had heard the same news. The two coaches worked together toward a plan. Swope graduated from DeMatha in 1998, so he helped secure the school’s parking lot as a base for the mobile unit.

Tuesday’s event went smoothly; only one person exited the bus pale-faced and in need of cranberry juice and ice packs. Blood donors must wait 56 days before they can give again, but Tillman and Swope are already hoping to schedule another drive.

“The more ways we can educate people on how to help or ways to do it is great for everybody,” Swope said, “because I think everybody is kind of itching to get off Zoom and do something to help people.”

