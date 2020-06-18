In that regard, Williams’s move is unusual, given the national prominence of the WCAC compared with the Interstate Athletic Conference, in which St. Albans (4-7 last season) plays.

But Williams said his family based the decision on a few factors. His father’s small business, a cyber intelligence agency involved with government contracting, has struggled during the novel coronavirus pandemic; Williams said St. Albans offered more financial aid than Good Counsel.

He also cited the academic prestige at the Northwest Washington school.

Williams also has connections to St. Albans. He is close with senior wide receiver Jaden Coffen, who has committed to Temple. He has met other Bulldogs players through his private quarterback training program, RH Academy, and his personal coach, Aaron Campbell. Williams said he, Coffen and St. Albans senior wide receiver Luke Schramm had been excited about the chance to play together as far back as last year.

The move away from a conservative offense might give Williams more opportunities to let the ball fly. In Good Counsel’s two WCAC playoff games last year, he attempted just seven passes.

“I think it moves my stock up a lot because at St. Albans I’ll be able to showcase a lot more of my ability and skill set — running the ball, throwing the ball outside the pocket, different variety of throws,” Williams said.

Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said he learned of Williams’s move June 6 and that Williams’s father cited financial and academic reasons plus a desire for more college exposure. St. Albans Coach Gary Schnell did not return a call seeking comment.

Though transfers happen every year, this summer could see more plans change in light of the coronavirus. Coaches and administrators have grown optimistic that there will be football this season, but it’s unclear when, where and how many games, as well as what would happen if a player contracts the virus.

“I’m just trying to prepare so that when we do get called on I’m ready and trying to get the team ready, too,” Williams said. “I’m not trying to stress about it too much.”

“Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” -43:19 pic.twitter.com/v6h3IRwuyI — Chase Williams (@Chase7Williams) June 15, 2020

Williams, Coffen, Schramm and seniors Jackson Namian and Jackson Escoto give St. Albans reason for hope in 2020. The school has just two IAC wins in the past seven seasons. The Bulldogs won their first three games last year by a combined score of 79-14 before they dropped seven of their last eight. Adding Williams should make them more competitive.

Good Counsel will turn to senior Ben Cuellar, who was a backup last season. Trace Campbell, who moved to wide receiver after Williams won the quarterback job last summer, will be an option in wildcat packages.