Many of the game’s top talents will be back for this week’s Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C., which in normal years is played the week after the Masters and rarely draws such an illustrious field. World No. 13 Tiger Woods will not be among them, though his yacht was spotted last week dropping anchor in nearby St. Simons Island, Ga., fueling speculation he would be playing in a Tour event for the first time since February. But Berger, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and a host of other boldfaced names will be there in hopes of donning the plaid jacket awarded to the tournament winner, the second straight week that such a peculiar prize is awarded (the Charles Schwab winner also receives a plaid jacket). Here’s what to look for:

All times Eastern.

TV/streaming

Thursday: 1-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday/Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Live, the tour’s pay-per-view streaming service, will begin airing featured groups at 6:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 7:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The field

Golf’s best players continue to shake off the rust as the top six in the Official World Golf Rankings, eight of the top 10 and 15 of the top 20 will be making the trek to Hilton Head.

Groups to watch

Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed (7:29 a.m. Thursday, 12:54 p.m. Friday): Last week’s winner is in a group with Koepka and Reed, which could be at least a little awkward. Koepka called out Reed for cheating at the Hero World Challenge in December, saying he was “building sand castles” illegally in the bunker.

Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan, Rickie Fowler (7:40 a.m. Thursday, 1:05 p.m. Friday): Pan, 28, is the defending tournament champion after he held off Matt Kuchar last year to earn his first and only PGA Tour win. McIlroy hasn’t played this tournament in 11 years. Fowler missed the cut last week after looking good during a charity match-play event with McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff in May.

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose (1:05 p.m. Thursday, 7:40 a.m. Friday): Nos. 2, 3 and 14 in the world rankings will hit the course together.

Full tee times can be found here.

The course

Harbour Town Golf Links is a Pete Dye design that (for a second straight week) tends to reward accuracy off the tee rather than power. The tree-lined fairways are narrow, proper placement is a must (even if that means placing it in the rough rather than in an inopportune place on the fairway), and the greens are among the smallest on tour.

The favorites

(Odds to win and DFS pricing for each player via DraftKings)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1400/$10,700) already had bulked up plenty before the coronavirus hiatus, but then he added 20 more pounds during his time off. His hulking appearance at Colonial last week led to some whimsical new nicknames — Phil Thickelson and Bison DeChambeau being among the best — along with even more distance on his drives. DeChambeau finished a shot short of the playoff last week, though it remains to be seen whether he can strategize his way around Harbour Town with his added mass (he does have a tie for third and a tie for fourth at this tournament on his résumé). … Xander Schauffele (+2000/$10,200) had a horrifying three-foot miss of his own Sunday, leading to a bogey at No. 17 that kept him out of the playoff. Will memories of that linger? … Dustin Johnson (+4500/$8,500) led the Heritage after three rounds last year and still was tied for the lead after the front nine Sunday before cratering to a 77 finish. He missed the cut last weekend, continuing a slide that has now lasted nearly a year. … Everyone loved Webb Simpson (+3000/$9,000) entering last week’s tournament, but he rewarded that love with a 3-over-par 73 in the first round and an eventual missed cut. Harbour Town is another course that should suit his game, however. … World No. 1 Rory McIlroy (+1200/$11,300) continued his puzzling stretch of awful final rounds with a 74 on Sunday. He has now shot at least 2 over par in three of his past four final rounds. … We’re getting our first post-hiatus look at Hideki Matsuyama (+3000/$9,500), who skipped Colonial. Matsuyama was leading the Players Championship after one round when it was called off in March (he tied the course record with a 63) and has the ball-striking numbers that suggest success at Harbour Town.

Long shots