The reality, however, is more complex — and the acrimony between the sides is as intense as at any point in this months-long saga.

The union’s offer, first reported by ESPN, comes one day after MLB proposed a 60-game season and, for the first time, agreed to pay players full, prorated shares of their salaries — a sticking point in earlier talks. The MLB offer would result in players earning a total of $1.51 billion, while the union’s offer equates to $1.76 billion.

“We believe this offer,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in a statement Thursday, “represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play.”

The natural midpoint — and logical outcome of a bitter, protracted fight over money — would be a season of around 65 games. To get there, each side essentially would need to give another $125 million, which comes out to an extra $4.2 million for each of MLB’s 30 teams.

However, that seemingly logical conclusion is complicated by a pointed disagreement over what occurred Tuesday and Wednesday, when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred flew to Phoenix to meet in person with Clark and emerged, according to MLB officials, with the framework of a deal for a 60-game season. The union, though, disputed that characterization, treating the 60-game structure not as a deal but an MLB proposal, prompting union leadership to make its counterproposal Thursday, featuring an additional 10 games.

“In my discussions with Rob in Arizona we explored a pro rata framework, but I made clear repeatedly in that meeting and after it that there were a number of significant issues with what he proposed, in particular the number of games,” Clark said in a second statement. “It is unequivocally false to suggest that any tentative agreement or other agreement was reached in that meeting. In fact, in conversations within the last 24 hours, Rob invited a counterproposal for more games that he would take back to the owners. We submitted that counterproposal today.”

In response, Manfred told MLB Network, “I don’t know what Tony and I were doing there for several hours going back and forth and making trades if we weren’t reaching an agreement.”

MLB almost certainly will reject the union’s latest offer. What remains unclear is whether its negotiators — and more specifically the 30 owners they represent — are willing to continue working toward a deal they considered effectively settled two days earlier. An answer should be coming soon.

“This needs to be over,” Manfred told MLB Network. “Until I speak to [the] owners, I can’t give you a deadline. … We’re committed to doing whatever’s necessary to play, hopefully by agreement.”

As part of the March agreement between the sides governing the terms of the sport’s shutdown, Manfred was given the power to implement a schedule of his choosing, with players earning prorated shares of their salaries, in the absence of an economic deal. The lingering resentment evident this week in the sides’ opposing stances — even as the gap between their proposals narrows — leaves open the possibility of an MLB-mandated, 50-game mini-season, which MLB has floated as a possibility.

The union’s 70-game proposal Thursday, 19 games fewer than in its previous pitch June 9, outlined a season running from July 19 to Sept. 30, followed by an expanded, 16-team postseason — which MLB had also pitched and which now seems a near-certainty if there is a season.

Among the other items that now seem all but settled — because they appeared in both sides’ proposals — are a universal designated hitter, a mutual waiver of potential grievances related to the negotiation and MLB gaining the right to sell advertising on players’ uniforms as an additional means of generating revenue.

If a deal is reached in the next few days and the sides agree to the outline of the health and safety protocols for playing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a condensed “spring training 2.0” could begin late next week.

The union, in its proposal, also asked for a $50 million playoff bonus pool for players and a 50/50 split of the additional revenue generated by the extra postseason games. MLB has held firm that the postseason must be contained within October, rather than carry into November, because of fears that a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall could force a cancellation.

The union’s counterproposal was the latest move in a whirlwind, eight-day stretch beginning with Manfred’s declaration on ESPN on June 10 that he was “unequivocally” and “100 percent” certain there will be a 2020 MLB season. Three days later, the union angrily rejected a 72-game proposal from MLB — which asked players to accept a guarantee of 70 percent of their prorated salaries, with a chance to earn up to 83 percent — and publicly declared the negotiation to be over.

On Monday, Manfred, on ESPN again, backed off his earlier comments, this time saying he was no longer confident there would be a 2020 season and calling the fight with the union a “disaster” for the sport. The next day, he flew to Phoenix to meet in person with Clark — the first in-person meeting between the sides since mid-March and the first communication between the sides in a form other than angry letters in 10 days.

MLB’s concession on prorated salaries — which it had been unwilling to make in any of its three previous proposals — was a breakthrough in the negotiations, at least on the surface. However, the sides differed greatly on what the 60-game structure represented — the framework of a deal, according to the sport, and an MLB proposal, according to the union — leaving them still far apart philosophically.

And while the union’s 70-game proposal brings the sides closer than ever on the number of games — with a natural middle at which to meet — the disconnect over the events of the previous two days, as well as the accumulated acrimony of the past three-plus months, remains. A deal may be closer than ever, but it is far from done.