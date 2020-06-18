The Rams and Chargers usually hold training camp only about five miles apart in Orange County, Calif., but the NFL is requiring teams to hold training camp at their headquarters this season because of the pandemic. The two teams’ headquarters are about 75 miles apart, with the Rams in the San Fernando Valley and the Chargers in Orange County.

The NFL and HBO have sometimes found it difficult to find a team willing to have cameras document their training camp, though the league can force teams to appear if they meet the following criteria: if they haven’t been on the show in the past 10 years, they haven’t made the playoffs the past two seasons and don’t have a first-year head coach. In 2016, the Rams stepped up to appear on the show ahead of their first season back in Los Angeles, seeing it as a way to sell the team to an unfamiliar market.

Thursday’s announcement could be moot, of course, if the NFL season is further affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Wednesday that football players would need to be placed in a “bubble” environment, isolated from others, for a season to be successfully staged this fall and winter with the pandemic still ongoing.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told the network. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

