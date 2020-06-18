“It’s crazy,” McVay said. “I mean we’re going to social distance, but we play football? It’s really hard for me to understand all this.”

McVay’s confusion can be forgiven both in the macro and micro sense: How HBO and NFL films will handle production of a behind-the-scenes documentary series remains to be seen, as well as how the NFL plans to pull off a season during a global pandemic.

“I don’t get it,” McVay continued. “I really don’t.”

Yet here he was, along with Anthony Lynn, the Chargers’ head coach, and representatives from HBO and NFL Films, all proclaiming their excitement for the show that has become a staple of the NFL preseason. Still, there was a full acknowledgment of how difficult the endeavor will be.

“It will be ‘Hard Knocks’, but it will also be safe knocks,” Ken Rodgers, Senior Vice President of NFL Films and coordinating producer of the show, said on the call, which also included an announcement of a multi-year extension for the series between HBO and the league.

The first of the season’s five episodes is currently scheduled to premiere Aug. 11. And if the teams and the production staffs can pull it off, fans could be in for some compelling television, from how the teams practice and handle safety protocols related to the coronavirus, to how they discuss the ongoing conversation about racial injustice around the country.

“I do think this has provided a great opportunity to ask questions I’m embarrassed I haven’t asked before,” McVay said.

Lynn added: “We’ve been talking about it a lot, but at some point you have to take action. That’s what players are looking for.”

Those kinds of conversation could be revealing as a story line, as would how teams handle coronavirus precautions and potentially positive tests among players. But health issues, as well as privacy questions, remain a concern. Rodgers said he would be interested in shooting potential conversations between players and medical personnel about covid-19 testing, but that whether he would be allowed to do so or whether that footage might be broadcast is still under discussion between the league and the players’ union.

With much of Hollywood also shut down by the pandemic, Rodgers said the NFL would dictate safety measures for his production team. “We won’t be making any medical decisions,” he said.

Asked how production might work in the event of delayed or canceled training camp, Rodgers said, “If there are bumps in the road, that’s our job to figure it out creatively. I’ve been thinking a lot about that question: What if this happens, what if that happens in term of the creative challenges. Our job will be to adjust and adapt, just like a football team. … In terms of the particulars of those adjustments, we’re relying on decisions made at the league level and the [NFL Players Association] level.”

Of course, it also could all be moot, if the NFL season is further affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Wednesday that football players would need to be placed in a “bubble” environment, isolated from others, for a season to be successfully staged this fall and winter with the pandemic still ongoing.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told the network. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”